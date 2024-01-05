Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Couple Calling 911 Twice Can't Be Found In East Ridge; Car Man Buys And Works On Hours Earlier Catches Fire

  • Friday, January 5, 2024

Police received an unknown trouble call at 1:55 a.m. from a phone number around the 2800 McCallie Avenue area, where the call-taker heard arguing in the background. At 2:37 a.m., police received an unknown trouble call around the 1600 block of McCallie Avenue area, with no signs of distress in the background, from the same phone number. Police determined that this number is related to an Hispanic man and that he is often accompanied by a certain woman. Police searched the area for the two, but were unable to locate them. A ping was initiated and found the phone traveling through East Ridge, in what police presume to be a vehicle, considering the time lapses between the pings. ERPD searched the locations of the ping and were unable to locate them. Police ceased the ping due to the likely uncertainty of any criminal offenses taking place, which is partially based on their Watson report history.

* * *

A woman on Sequoia Drive told police her vehicle had been broken into and the steering column was taken apart. Police observed damage to the rear driver's side window, the driver's door lock and steering column. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Officers were notified by employees at Enterprise car rental, 305 W 20th St., of a found firearm in the a vehicle that was returned. The firearm was checked through NCIC and is not stolen. The firearm was turned into CPD Property and the owner was made aware.

* * *

Police were en route to another call and observed a busted out window on the rear driver's side of a red Kia in a driveway on Shawnee Trail. Police stopped and approached the vehicle. Police observed the steering column had been broken on the vehicle. Police made contact with the owner of the vehicle, who was unaware the vehicle was damaged. There is no suspect information.

* * *

The manager at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission told police a man came to the mission intoxicated. The manager wanted him to leave the property and to have him trespassed. Police spoke to the man, who was indeed intoxicated, and asked him if he would like to be transported to E. 11th Street for the warming shelter. The man agreed to be transported to E. 11th Street. Police also informed him he is trespassed by Chattanooga Rescue Mission, and if he returns, he will be arrested for criminal trespassing. The man responded, "I don't give a --," and exited the police vehicle at E. 11th Street.

* * *

An employee at WNA American Plastics, Inc., 5930 Quintus Loop, told police an unknown substance was found on the floor in the workshop and it is unknown where it came from or what the substance was. The employee turned the substance over to police and it was turned in to Property for destruction.

* * *

A man told police he noticed his vehicle (a Nissan Guest, TN tag) was damaged on the left passenger side. He said he believes this happened about four days ago in the Home Depot parking lot at 1944 Northpoint Blvd., although he is unsure because he was not in his vehicle when it happened. He said it looks like someone might have been backing out, and in the process scratched his vehicle. Since a suspect is unknown, vehicle is unknown and the timeline is unclear, police are unable to know if it was a wreck or possibly a vandalism that caused the damage.

* * *

A woman told police her vehicle broke down in the middle of the road, so she pushed it into the Circle K at 5501 Hwy.153. Sometime between Friday-Sunday, the vehicle was broken into by the front passenger side window. Several items were stolen, such as a lightbar, radar and dashcam. She said the items cost about $600 altogether, not including the broken window. Police watched footage from the security cameras at the Circle K, and could not determine a suspect, due to the camera angle. During the vehicle break in, an airsoft face mask was left behind in the victim's car. The mask was turned into Property.

* * *

While on scene for another call at Sherman and Reilly, W. 33rd Street, police were notified by a man that his car had been stolen. He said he left his keys in his vehicle and, when he returned outside, he could not find his vehicle. He said he was notified by a co-worker and fellow victim that his vehicle was taken by several black males who exited a Toyota RAV (AZ tag) and stole his vehicle at approximately 9:18 p.m. Police entered the man's vehicle into NCIC as stolen. An Auto Crimes investigator was notified of the incident.

* * *

A woman on Gateway Avenue at Gateway Towers told police that her camera system cut off at noon that day. She said she believes that someone in the basement is cutting off her camera.

* * *

A theft was reported at the Juicy Crab, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Video footage showed a man enter the restaurant, sit down next to a woman, then pick up a Christmas gift under the tree and walk outside. The man then entered a white two-door sedan that was parked in front on the restaurant. The woman remained inside the restaurant, as she was there to pick up a delivery order. After the woman left the restaurant, she got into the driver's seat of the white two-door vehicle and drove away. Police were unable to identify the license plate number due to camera issues. No charges will be filled at this point due to lack of identification for the man and woman.

* * *

The manager of the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., said an unknown black SUV was pulling through and sideswiped the pump, causing damage to the card reader and nozzle. Speedway management said they did not get any info for the vehicle and just requested a property damage report for documentation.

* * *

An employee at the Taco Bell, 4115 Rossville Blvd., reported to police a situation involving a white male wearing blue jeans in the parking lot. According to the employee, this man bothered customers and created an uncomfortable environment. Despite multiple requests, the man refused to leave the premises. The employee requested that the man be trespassed from the property. Police approached the man and inquired about his presence on the property. He said he was hanging out. Police then informed him of the complaints regarding his behavior that made customers uncomfortable. In running the man's information through Dispatch, it confirmed no active warrants. Police informed the man of his trespassing status from the property. He complied and left the premises without any further incidents.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving from Gunbarrel Road to Shallowford when she encountered a white Mercedes that was driving erratically. She said she honked at the vehicle. She said she then got on 75 NB and the Mercedes pulled over to the side of the road. She said she passed the vehicle and the vehicle then began to follow her. She then pulled over to the side of the road and the Mercedes pulled in behind her. She then called Police and the vehicle left. She said it was an older white male driving the vehicle. She said the man never got out of his car.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle fire at E. 23rd Street/Rossville Boulevard. The driver told police he bought the vehicle three hours earlier. He said he changed out the alternator, and, while he was driving down E. 23rd Street, he smelled some burning plastic. He stopped the vehicle and the engine caught on fire. He said he attempted to put out the fire with fire extinguishers, but was unsuccessful. Fire responded and put out the fire. Hancock responded and towed the vehicle.

