Police Blotter: Stolen Vehicle Found With Guns And Ammo; Suspect Does $75,000 Damage In Destroying ATM But Gets No Cash

  • Monday, January 8, 2024

An officer recovered a stolen vehicle located on Ohls Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a the vehicle and discovered no one inside. As they began to search the vehicle, they recovered a box of Sellier & Bellot 9mm handgun ammunition, a Blackhawk holster, a set of GMC keys, and some torn up receipts from various eateries. They then realized the vehicle was involved in a series of burglaries and auto thefts. The officer contacted the on-call Auto Theft investigator and informed him of the recovery. The officers were able to pull some prints front various parts of the vehicle. Shackleford Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. All evidence was turned into property to further investigate.

An officer patrolling observed an individual standing at the corner of the dock of 1212 Peeples Street. The officer made contact with this individual, detained him and inquired as to what he was doing on private property. He identified himself and continued to say he wasn't sleeping but was just passing through. The officer explained to him that it did not matter if he was sleeping or not he is still actively trespassing due to him not having a legal and lawful reason to remain on the property. He said he would be leaving Chattanooga after our encounter.

While on routine patrol, officers observed a man traveling down 11th Street and seemingly fit the description of a party of interest in a theft from vehicle. Officers made contact with the man and detained him in order to verify if he would be the subject in question. He complied with directions given to him and, after checking the images provided against him, it was determined he would not be the individual responsible for the theft from vehicle. After verifying he did not have any warrants, he was free to leave the area.

On Gillespie Road officers spoke with a man and woman who said they were in a verbal argument only. He said he and his daughter would leave for the night and needed some help to be transported. Police transported the two without incident.

An officer observed a suspicious vehicle on Cummings Highway. It was a silver Acura sedan bearing a Tn. plate that returned to a Honda Pilot (the vehicle was not running). The officer made contact with the two occupants, a man and a woman. According to the man, he is now living in Lookout Valley and he bought the car awhile back. He was able to show me a title that showed he was now the owner of the vehicle. The officer told him to register the vehicle with the state and left the scene.

On East Brainerd Road officers responded to a report of vandalism. Police arrived on scene and made contact with a man who said his car was broken into through the night. Police found that his vehicle's rear passenger side window was broken out and the ignition was damaged. He said that he believes that nothing was taken out of his vehicle. No prints were able to be lifted from the vehicle due to the frost.

Officers received a report of lost property at the Hamilton County Tag and Title Office, 6135 Heritage Park Drive. While serving as a teleserve operator, the officer was able to make contact with the reporting party by telephone. When making contact, the reporting party identified herself. She said that six registration plates had been misplaced before they could be issued. When reviewing the inventory, plates were not located. Due to the plates being unaccounted for, she needed to have the plates entered as lost so they could be removed from their inventory. She was then given this report number documenting the lost plates and each plate was entered into the National Database (NCIC) as lost.

On Jarnigan Avenue officers responded to a call concerning fraud. A woman said she mailed a $100 check to Signal Mountain Playhouse from her home address on July 14, 2023. The victim learned Signal Mountain Playhouse never received the check, and she discovered the check had been altered/washed. The suspect made the check payable to another individual for $1,000. The check was to be deposited into the FHA account only, or deposited into another man's account. The $1,000 check cleared the victim's bank account December 19, 2023. The victim only wanted to document the incident.

On Gillespie Road officers received a report of lost property. Contact was made with the reporting party by telephone. The reporting party identified herself and said that someone had removed the license plate from her vehicle. She was not sure but believed it could have been her husband. She requested that the plate be documented as lost so she could get a replacement. She was then given this report number documenting the lost plate and Tennessee registration was entered into the National Database (NCIC) as lost.

Officers received a report of a theft from a building at Memorial Hospital, 2525 De Sales Avenue. A woman said she had participated in an art display near the cafeteria. She said that when returning to work this morning she discovered one of her paintings had been removed from the display. She described the painting as a portrait of a singer and said that she had no witness or suspect information and the area was not covered by surveillance cameras. She requested that the incident be documented in the event she does find any evidence of who may have removed the artwork.

At 100 West 20th St. Mapco employees requested a female on scene be removed and trespassed from the property. The officer arrived on scene and identified this female and informed her she would have to leave and not to return or face criminal charges. She left without incident.

On Latta Steet an officer conducted a traffic stop on a purple Chevy Camaro for speeding. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer observed the driver and observed she had marijuana flakes on her lap. She claimed she had not smoked marijuana since yesterday. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found marijuana remnants throughout the vehicle but nothing substantial or collectible as evidence. She was given verbal warnings.

On River Terminal Road police responded to a suspicious vehicle, where they found a Acura TLX sitting in the parking lot. While attempting to identify the owner, a park ranger informed police the vehicle "comes and goes". The park ranger also informed police that he tows vehicles parked over night.

On Lee Highway police responded to a call on a found firearm. A man rented a vehicle from Enterprise Car Rental but left a firearm in the passenger door. The weapon was turned into property. The gun was run through NCIC and came back not on file.

Officers responded to theft from a building at 5425 Highway 153. The officer spoke on the phone with the complainant who is a manager of Hixson Coin and Laundry. She said she saw a white female walk outside with a laundry cart ($175) and never return it. She is working on sending the footage of the incident in an attempt to identify the suspect. She said they do wish to press charges if the suspect is identified.

Officers responded to a report of vandalism on Greenway View Drive. Upon arrival, police spoke with the manager who told police that an unknown suspect attempted to break into the ATM/ITM machine in their drive thru lane between 5 and 6 in the morning. The suspect attempted to destroy the machine for around 10 minutes. The suspect did not obtain any currency, however, they did do around $75,000 worth of damage. He said this is the second ATM machine destroyed within a three week time frame.

