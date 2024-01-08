Latest Headlines

Marie Mott Set To Announce Race For Mayor On Tuesday

  • Monday, January 8, 2024

Local activist Marie Mott, 35, said Monday she was set to announce her candidacy for mayor of Chattanooga.

The announcement is to take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Barking Legs Theater at 1307 Dodds Ave.

Her campaign said, "Marie Mott, a proud Chattanoogan, returns to the scene to break the mold of conventional politics. With a background rooted in community service and a passion for positive change, Ms. Mott brings a fresh perspective to the political landscape. Marie is not just an activist – she is a highly intelligent, personable, and capable candidate ready to lead Chattanooga into a new era.

"With a vision rooted in progress and inclusivity, Marie believes in balancing progressive ideas with the unique character of our city. This event will allow the public and the press to witness Marie's comprehensive economic development, public safety, and community engagement plans.

"Join us in ensuring Chattanooga continues to be a place of progress, innovation, and unity."

Attorney Kisha Cheeks has picked up papers to run as a Democrat in the race to replace retiring Circuit Court Judge Marie Williams in Division III. General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh ... more

A man testified in General Sessions Court that his ex-wife shot him in the chest and hand, then took after him with a knife when the gun ran out of bullets. Judge Lila Statom bound a charge ... more

The temporary traffic pattern on Frazier Avenue will stay in place through Thursday morning "to allow city engineers to continue their analysis under typical commuter patterns in the North Chattanooga ... more

