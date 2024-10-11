2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah

etectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, assisted by members of the HCSO SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 8200 block of Old Cleveland Pike in Ooltewah.

Two people were arrested on Wednesday when d



The following items, which totaled over $320,000 in street value, were seized from the residence:



Methamphetamine (3.2 pounds)

Heroin (1 pound)

Cocaine (1 pound)

Fentanyl (3/4 pounds)

Fentanyl Pills (½ pound)

$56,223 in U.S. Currency

Kysean Neal is being charged with:



Possession of methamphetamine (sell, deliver, manufacture)

Possession of a controlled substance for resale (heroin)

Possession of a controlled substance for resale (fentanyl) (x2)

Possession of a controlled substance for resale (cocaine)

Possession of a controlled substance for resale (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Sheppard is being charged with:



Possession of controlled aubstance (x2)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “My narcotics detectives remain committed to removing dangerous drugs off our streets which continue to destroy families and kill our citizens. These two individuals failed to heed my previous warnings regarding the distribution of this poison in and around our county. Remember, the next knock on your door may not be a customer, it could very well be my Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executing a search warrant or an arrest warrant for you. Remember, this Sheriff’s Office still makes house calls.”

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues and additional parties associated with this case are prosecuted.