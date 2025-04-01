City Council Approves Updated Sign Ordinance On 1st Reading

The City Council on Tuesday voted on first reading to approve what the Kelly administration said was "the first comprehensive update to the city’s sign ordinance in more than 25 years."

City officials said the changes were developed in collaboration with the Land Development Office (LDO), Regional Planning Agency (RPA), and key stakeholders.

The updated ordinance aims to modernize regulations in response to advancements in technology, changes in the city’s landscape, and new federal requirements, it was stated.

“Fixing overlooked but broken policies like Chattanooga’s outdated sign ordinance is exactly why I ran for mayor,” said Mayor Tim Kelly.

“We have been working on these changes since the day I came into office, and I’m proud to see this updated ordinance reflect the input of local businesses, artists, and community members. This proposal brings clarity and fairness to the process while ensuring our city remains visually vibrant and welcoming. With these updates, we’re striking the right balance - supporting small businesses and public art while preventing signage that diminishes quality of life for Chattanoogans.”

Officials said, "The updated ordinance simplifies enforcement, ensures clarity for businesses, and reflects industry standards. The ordinance also accounts for the transition of sign-related appeals from the now-disbanded Board of Sign Appeals (BoSA) to the Board of Zoning Appeals (BoZA). A 60-day implementation period is planned to allow time for training and process adjustments."

Key updates to the ordinance that were listed include:

Clearer Definitions and Improved Enforcement – Over 50 new and updated definitions have been added to remove ambiguity, making it easier for businesses, sign companies, and enforcement teams to understand and comply with regulations.

Separation of On-Premises and Off-Premises Signs – The new draft fully separates Off-Premises Signs (Section 3A) from On-Premises Signs (Section 3B), ensuring clearer distinctions between different types of signage.

More Flexibility for Businesses – Businesses will have additional options for sign placement and approval, including: Administrative Modifications – A 10 percent variance on any sign regulation can now be approved by staff instead of requiring Board of Zoning Appeals (BOZA) approval, aligning with recent zoning code updates. For example, if the ordinance requires a sign to be placed 30 feet from a designated area, a 10% variance would permit placement up to 3 feet closer or farther, providing flexibility while maintaining compliance with the intent of the regulation. Master Sign Plan – Allows real estate developers to develop a master sign plan for major developments that allow creative and flexible signage across the developments rather than adhering to rigid, one-size-fits-all rules. Signage on Building Walls with Public Entrances – Businesses can now place signs on building walls with public entrances, not just those facing the right-of-way, improving visibility from parking lots, pedestrian areas, and other access points.

Supporting Public Art and Murals – Chattanooga is a city known for creativity, and this update reflects that by allowing murals to display anything except a business. name, logo, or trademarked image—expanding opportunities for artistic expression.

User-Friendly Tables and Graphics – The new ordinance includes tables and visuals to help clarify sign types, size restrictions, lighting allowances, and placement guidelines, making compliance easier to navigate.

Sandwich Boards Now Permitted – Previously prohibited in Chattanooga, sandwich board signs will now be allowed under specific conditions: Must be within 15 feet of the business entrance Cannot obstruct vehicular, bicycle, or pedestrian traffic Must comply with ADA accessibility standards Only allowed during business hours



Officials said, "This long-overdue update reflects the city of Chattanooga's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment while striking a balance between Chattanooga’s creative aesthetic, and ensuring public safety."



