Updated City Tree Ordinance Allows "Notable Trees" To Come Off The List At Owner's Request

  • Tuesday, April 1, 2025

An amended version of the city's updated tree ordinance allows owners of "Notable Trees" to have them taken off the list by notifying the city forester.

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office, who has led in updating of numerous city ordinances, said the measure is tied in with state law, "which leans heavily toward the rights of the property owner."

However, he said, under the new version, owners of Notable Trees get double credit toward city tree planting requirements.

Vice Chair Jenny Hill had asked, "What's the point of the Notable Tree designation if it can be taken off by the owner?"

She also suggested that a section be added requiring that new tree planting by the city be from native trees and shrubs. She said former City Parks Director Scott Martin had noted that Chattanooga has hundreds of native varieties.

Mr. Anderson, discussing the topic of clearcutting, said there is an increased penalty for those who do so without a permit.

He said those who get a permit to clearcut are required to plant new trees on every acre that is clearcut. 

Mr. Anderson said the revised ordinance "does not prevent anyone from cutting down trees on their own property."

CCS Alum Lane Travis Leads Tennessee Tech Rugby To First-Ever National Championship Berth
Chattanooga FC Hosts Red Wolves In First Ever Meeting
Covenant Baseball Loses 10-1 To Sewanee
UTC Womens Tennis Loses 5-2 At Western Carolina
Lee Golf Finished Fourth At Lynn Invite
McCallie Middle School Tennis Loses 7-2 At Mountain Brook
Mixed Use Development Planned For Broad Street Includes Hotel, Retail, Offices, Residential, Food Hall, Parking
Scars Of Scenic City
Focused Mocs Unfazed By “Hoosiers” History At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
Randy Smith: It Was A Great Year For Tennessee Basketball
John Shearer: Remembering Baylor Classmate And Local Florist Joe Jumper
Life With Ferris: Mefran's Gift Bag
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Conclude With Zlata Chochieva
New Singer/Songwriter Series To Begin At The Woodshop
Scars Of Scenic City
Jason Pendley Wins Owls Nest BBQ Supply Rib Championship
Hamilton Zanze Completes Acquisition Of 1400 Chestnut Midrise Apartment Community Near UTC
Goodwill Purchases Fresh N’ Low Building In Cleveland; On-Site Donation XPress Center Now Open
Lee Day To Begin Friday
Dr. Anna Worth Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Free Fitness Class In The Park Is April 17
John Sevier SAR Chapter Installs New Officers
Land Trust Of North Alabama Acquires Tract On Drake Mountain
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Bob Tamasy: There's Foolishness - And Then There's Real Folly
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
Maurice Clanton, Jr.
Frances “Cricket” Haynes Bailey
Johnnie Lynn Haslerig Scruggs
North Georgia Sergeant Promoted To Captain Of NW Georgia Region
Smith Road To Be Closed Wednesday For Storm Pipe Replacement
