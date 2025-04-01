Updated City Tree Ordinance Allows "Notable Trees" To Come Off The List At Owner's Request

An amended version of the city's updated tree ordinance allows owners of "Notable Trees" to have them taken off the list by notifying the city forester.

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office, who has led in updating of numerous city ordinances, said the measure is tied in with state law, "which leans heavily toward the rights of the property owner."

However, he said, under the new version, owners of Notable Trees get double credit toward city tree planting requirements.

Vice Chair Jenny Hill had asked, "What's the point of the Notable Tree designation if it can be taken off by the owner?"

She also suggested that a section be added requiring that new tree planting by the city be from native trees and shrubs. She said former City Parks Director Scott Martin had noted that Chattanooga has hundreds of native varieties.

Mr. Anderson, discussing the topic of clearcutting, said there is an increased penalty for those who do so without a permit.

He said those who get a permit to clearcut are required to plant new trees on every acre that is clearcut.

Mr. Anderson said the revised ordinance "does not prevent anyone from cutting down trees on their own property."