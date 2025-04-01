Latest Headlines

Home On Lillian Lane Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

  • Tuesday, April 1, 2025

A Chattanooga family is safe after a fire at their home Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Shift companies responded at 1:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lillian Lane off Wilcox Boulevard on a residential structure fire. The residents noticed smoke, saw fire in a front bedroom, called 911 and got outside.

On arrival, firefighters saw flames coming out the front of the house. They launched an interior attack and had a quick knockdown. Crews also fought fire in the attic. Holes were cut in the roof for ventilation and CFD personnel continued working on the scene until the fire was extinguished.

The American Red Cross will be assisting three people displaced by the fire. One resident was assessed by Hamilton County EMS, but was not transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Engine 15, Engine 4, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Squad 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded, along with CPD, HCEMS, EPB, Red Cross and CFD Supply.

Latest Headlines
Home On Lillian Lane Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon
Home On Lillian Lane Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 4/1/2025
Officers Uncover Weapons And Drugs - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/1/2025
Expert Witness Says Man Who Shot Chris Wright Suffers From PTSD
Expert Witness Says Man Who Shot Chris Wright Suffers From PTSD
  • Breaking News
  • 4/1/2025
Focused Mocs Unfazed By “Hoosiers” History At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Focused Mocs Unfazed By “Hoosiers” History At Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Sports
  • 4/1/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 4/1/2025
Officers Separate Individuals In Domestic Dispute - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/1/2025
Breaking News
Home On Lillian Lane Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon
Home On Lillian Lane Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon
  • 4/1/2025

A Chattanooga family is safe after a fire at their home Tuesday afternoon. Blue Shift companies responded at 1:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lillian Lane off Wilcox Boulevard on a residential ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/1/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BELL,TERRY ... more

Tennessee Adds Saturday REAL ID Appointments Ahead Of Federal Implementation Date
  • 3/31/2025

With the federal REAL ID travel requirement taking effect on May 7, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will open 19 Driver Services Centers across the state on Saturday ... more

Breaking News
Another Development Planned On Narrow Snow Hill Road
  • 3/31/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 3/31/2025
Charges Dismissed Against Lookout Mountain, Tn., Couple In Teen Drinking Case
  • 3/31/2025
Steiner Family 7-Figure Gift To UTC To Be Used For Women's Athletic Facility At Engel Stadium Site
Steiner Family 7-Figure Gift To UTC To Be Used For Women's Athletic Facility At Engel Stadium Site
  • 3/31/2025
Gas Prices Rise 17.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/31/2025
Opinion
Outrageous New Property Reappraisal
  • 3/31/2025
Higher Standard - And Response
  • 3/31/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Requires K-12 Schools To Request Citizenship Documents
  • 4/1/2025
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
  • 3/31/2025
Top Senate Stories: 'Glock Switch' Ban - Bill Targets Kits That Convert Firearms Into Machine Guns
  • 3/31/2025
Sports
Focused Mocs Unfazed By “Hoosiers” History At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Focused Mocs Unfazed By “Hoosiers” History At Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • 4/1/2025
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
  • 3/31/2025
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
  • 3/31/2025
Randy Smith: It Was A Great Year For Tennessee Basketball
Randy Smith: It Was A Great Year For Tennessee Basketball
  • 3/31/2025
White Announces New Contract Extension For Kim Caldwell
White Announces New Contract Extension For Kim Caldwell
  • 4/1/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Baylor Classmate And Local Florist Joe Jumper
John Shearer: Remembering Baylor Classmate And Local Florist Joe Jumper
  • 4/1/2025
Life With Ferris: Mefran's Gift Bag
Life With Ferris: Mefran's Gift Bag
  • 3/31/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
  • 3/29/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/31/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
  • 3/28/2025
Entertainment
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Conclude With Zlata Chochieva
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Conclude With Zlata Chochieva
  • 4/1/2025
New Singer/Songwriter Series To Begin At The Woodshop
New Singer/Songwriter Series To Begin At The Woodshop
  • 4/1/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Pod-A-Thon '25 Surpasses Goal, Raising Over $10,000 For YMCA/YCAP
  • 3/31/2025
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Free Spring Concert April 13
  • 3/31/2025
Opinion
Outrageous New Property Reappraisal
  • 3/31/2025
Higher Standard - And Response
  • 3/31/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Requires K-12 Schools To Request Citizenship Documents
  • 4/1/2025
Dining
Restaurant, Travel Trailer Campground Planned In Lookout Valley
  • 3/31/2025
Jason Pendley Wins Owls Nest BBQ Supply Rib Championship
Jason Pendley Wins Owls Nest BBQ Supply Rib Championship
  • 3/31/2025
East Ridge Getting Smoothie King, Jersey Mikes
  • 3/29/2025
Business
HHM CPAs Expands Team With New Hires Across Multiple Offices
  • 3/31/2025
New Vehicle Sales Drop, Used Sales Rise In March
  • 4/1/2025
Upcoming Chamber Ribbon Cuttings
  • 3/31/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton Zanze Completes Acquisition Of 1400 Chestnut Midrise Apartment Community Near UTC
Hamilton Zanze Completes Acquisition Of 1400 Chestnut Midrise Apartment Community Near UTC
  • 4/1/2025
Goodwill Purchases Fresh N’ Low Building In Cleveland; On-Site Donation XPress Center Now Open
Goodwill Purchases Fresh N’ Low Building In Cleveland; On-Site Donation XPress Center Now Open
  • 3/31/2025
Owner Of Property At Corner Of Forest Avenue, Boylston Streets, Asks To Change It To 3 Lots
  • 3/31/2025
Student Scene
Lee Day To Begin Friday
Lee Day To Begin Friday
  • 4/1/2025
Bryan College Celebrates 1st Doctor Of Business Administration Graduate
  • 4/1/2025
2 UTC Physical Therapy Faculty Members Honored By APTA Tennessee
  • 4/1/2025
Living Well
Dr. Anna Worth Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Dr. Anna Worth Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 4/1/2025
Free Fitness Class In The Park Is April 17
Free Fitness Class In The Park Is April 17
  • 3/31/2025
Legislation Advances To Prohibit Medical Discrimination Based On Vaccination Status
  • 3/31/2025
Memories
Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grant Recipients Announced
  • 3/31/2025
John Sevier SAR Chapter Installs New Officers
John Sevier SAR Chapter Installs New Officers
  • 3/24/2025
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Outdoors
Land Trust Of North Alabama Acquires Tract On Drake Mountain
Land Trust Of North Alabama Acquires Tract On Drake Mountain
  • 3/31/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meeting On Monday, April 14
  • 3/31/2025
Aircraft To Drop Oral Rabies Vaccine For Wildlife In Georgia
  • 3/27/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: There's Foolishness - And Then There's Real Folly
Bob Tamasy: There's Foolishness - And Then There's Real Folly
  • 4/1/2025
Holy Week Events At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 3/26/2025
Jehovah's Witnesses Host 2 Events In April
  • 4/1/2025
Obituaries
William "Bill" Alfred Johnson
William "Bill" Alfred Johnson
  • 4/1/2025
Linda Holder Rous
Linda Holder Rous
  • 3/31/2025
Dorothy Faye Lunsford
Dorothy Faye Lunsford
  • 3/31/2025
Government
Walker County Arrest Report For March 24-31
  • 3/31/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/1/2025
Officers Uncover Weapons And Drugs - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/1/2025