Home On Lillian Lane Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

A Chattanooga family is safe after a fire at their home Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Shift companies responded at 1:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lillian Lane off Wilcox Boulevard on a residential structure fire. The residents noticed smoke, saw fire in a front bedroom, called 911 and got outside.

On arrival, firefighters saw flames coming out the front of the house. They launched an interior attack and had a quick knockdown. Crews also fought fire in the attic. Holes were cut in the roof for ventilation and CFD personnel continued working on the scene until the fire was extinguished.

The American Red Cross will be assisting three people displaced by the fire. One resident was assessed by Hamilton County EMS, but was not transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Engine 15, Engine 4, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Squad 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded, along with CPD, HCEMS, EPB, Red Cross and CFD Supply.