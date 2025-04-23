Latest Headlines

Man Arrested For Shooting On Sylvan Drive On Monday

  Wednesday, April 23, 2025
The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Anthony Newsom, 41, in relation to a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Sylvan Drive on Monday.

On Monday, at 4:24 p.m., the CPD responded to a person shot call in the 800 block of Sylvan Drive. When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a 64-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers learned the suspect also shot the victim's dog during the incident.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.
EMS transported the man to a local hospital. McKamey Animal Protection Services responded to assist with the dog that was shot.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was in his front yard when the suspect, a neighbor, came over and shot him and the dog. After the shooting, the suspect walked back to his residence where he was located by CPD Neighborhood Policing officers. The investigation revealed that the suspect threatened to kill the victim earlier in the day.

The homicide investigator obtained arrest warrants charging Newsom with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated cruelty to animals, and tampering with evidence. Newsom was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
