As The 2025 Legislative Session Closes, Governor Lee Applauds Passage Of “Tennessee Innovates” Agenda

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee marked the close of the 2025 legislative session, which includes the passage of his $59.5 billion budget that invests in innovative approaches to serving Tennesseans.

“We’ve passed strategic legislative and budget measures to improve infrastructure, invest in education, strengthen our workforce, and solidify Tennessee’s position as a leader in next-generation nuclear energy,” said Governor Lee .“I thank the General Assembly for its partnership and continued commitment to responsible fiscal stewardship and innovation to improve the lives of the people we serve.”

Administration officials said, "The Lee agenda included passage of the Farmland Preservation Act to support Tennessee’s agriculture industry and ensure that family farms can be preserved well into the future. Notably, a total of 14 new Tennessee State Parks have been funded, setting the Tennessee record for the most state parks created by one administration.

"The roster of the budget and legislative priorities also dedicated $1 billion to the Tennessee Department of Transportation to address the state’s infrastructure needs in rural and urban communities and included significant investments in K-12 education, Tennessee’s nuclear energy ecosystem and conservation.

"The FY25-26 budget took steps to further enhance government efficiency by reducing more than 300 vacant positions from the state’s payroll."

Highlights from the Lee agenda, as outlined by the administration, include the following: