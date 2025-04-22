Latest Headlines

Collegedale Proceeding With Airport Improvements

  • Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  • Gail Perry

Improvements to the Collegedale Municipal airport have been made this year and that will be continuing with the approval to proceed with a layout work order that was originally adopted in 2020. At that time, the city received a TDOT grant of $265,200 that will be used now. The Collegedale Airport’s layout will be updated after the plan was approved at the commission meeting on Monday night.

The improvements are being made to accommodate aviation activity in Collegedale and will serve as the guide for future development at the airport. The only change from the proposal in the 2020 agreement for professional services is for the rates that will be paid to Garver Engineers. It was again approved by the current commission. The amount of the layout work will come from a TDOT grant, and will require for the city to pay $14,000, or five percent of the total.

Collegedale contracts with a company to manage off duty police officers and at the commission meeting Monday night, the commission voted to change that company to Off Duty Management, which will manage payment of the city employees when they are off of the city’s clock as well as handling the liability insurance.

At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners adopted Collegedale’s official zoning map. The designated zones clarify the status of areas within the municipal boundaries of the city. Different areas are readily identifiable with the color-coded map.

Two police vehicles were declared as surplus and will be sold. A 2013 Dodge Charger and a 2016 Dodge Charger will be going to an auction for government agencies.

A resolution passed that commemorates the 125th anniversary of the world-wide formation of Veterans of Foreign Wars, and it honors the 30the anniversary of the Ooltewah Post 1697.

Financial Director Michelle Toro reported that at 75 percent of the way through the fiscal year, the city has received 73 percent of expected revenues and has paid 82 percent of budgeted expense. She said that revenues are coming in better than last year, with business taxes now $8,000 over the amount received at the same time last year.

Commissioner Laura Howse updated the commission on the remodel of the city’s Katie Lamb Library. She said the library board sees the importance of having study rooms, and there will be three of them in the remodeled library. And during the summer programs there will still be story-times for children.

 

 

