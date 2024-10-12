19-Year-Old Arrested After Shot Fired, Assault At Local Football Game

A 19-year-old was arrested after deputies responded Friday night to a shots fired call at Ooltewah High School. The game was between two visiting teams and did not involve the team from Ooltewah High School.At approximately 9:40 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near the Ooltewah High tennis courts.HCSO School Resource Deputies (SRD) were the first to respond to the area as the crowd dispersed. HCSO deputies spoke to a suspect, Conner Scott Shannon, who stated his cousins were getting assaulted.He admitted to firing a shot into the air to break up the fight.The HCSO Deputies located two firearms in the suspect's vehicle, including a rifle with a spent casing jammed in the chamber. Shannon was arrested for carrying a weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.Deputies also made contact with two other individuals who had been hurt in the incident. Hamilton County EMS was called to the scene and treated both individuals. They were cleared on the scene.Video evidence of the fight that occurred was obtained that appeared to show the other suspects involved in the assault, it was stated.HCSO CID was also called to the scene.The Sheriff's Office said, "We would also like to thank the Chattanooga and Collegedale Police Departments for their assistance during this incident."