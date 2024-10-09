Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Dealing With Sign Issues; Income From Incline Still Subpar

  • Wednesday, October 9, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Signs in Lookout Mountain, Tn.,  were discussed at length at the October commission meeting. The issue has become especially relevant now because of the number of campaign signs that have started appearing leading up to the election in November.

The town has codes to regulate all kinds of signs but the commissioners are in favor of making the codes more restrictive. Currently, there can be no advertising signs unless it is for a town-sanctioned event. No sign, including real estate signs, can be more than 18 by 24 inches in size. They must be placed at least 10 feet off the city right of way and cannot be put on any city-owned property or they will be removed.

At the next commission meeting, there will be an agenda item to amend the city code to limit the amount of time prior to and after elections that campaign signs can be displayed.

Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police, said that license plate reader cameras have now been installed at all access points into Lookout Mountain, Tn. With them up and running, he said the whole town is covered and that police will be notified if a car tag with a warrant enters. Also, the department has eight new Motorola car radios and the old ones have been declared surplus so they can be sold.

The town’s athletic fields were redone last spring and people were kept off of them as the new turf took root. They are in good shape now, but Mayor Walker Jones said there are problems showing up mainly because of overuse. Another reason is that people are ignoring the warning notices that Director of Recreation Scott Shell puts  up when a field is closed because it is too wet.  Police Chief Dale Taylor has asked that Mr. Shell notify the police if a notice has been posted so the police can enforce it. Going forward, the warnings will be hung on the gates so that they cannot be missed. Because the fields are so heavily used, there was some discussion about finding a location for an additional one. Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Jim Hailey said that the fence has been put back up on Senter Field and flag football is now beginning.

Karen Leavengood, commissioner of education, gave the update of activity at Lookout Mountain Elementary. She said that the Carnival was a big success thanks to Kirin Eberle, Beth Campbell and Laura Patterson, and the many volunteers and the Lookout Rec Board, who all made it happen. Items to help with the relief efforts from Hurricane Helene were collected during the carnival. A special thank you was given to the Dixson family, who own “What Chefs Want,” for transporting the supplies to Cherokee, N.C. The sale of “Spirit Wear” specific to the carnival and for Lookout Mountain in general was a new feature added to the event this year. Those sales will continue through Friday of this week at LMS. Fall break is next week and that ends the first term. Also scheduled during the remainder of the month is a teacher professional development day on Oct. 21, parent teacher conferences and Lions Day.

William Valadez, commission liaison with the public works department, said that leaf pickup is starting a little later than usual this year because of weather conditions and a delay caused by the need to remove storm debris. He said that most people do not realize how much the public works department does. In addition to their regular work schedule, they prepared the area and helped set up the LMS Carnival and were out early the day afterward cleaning up the mess that was left behind. The department has just received a new $100,000 commercial grade backhoe that is capable of maneuvering the curvy roads on the mountain.

Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger said that the 2024 tax bills are still at the printer and will be mailed out once they are delivered to her. A little income has been received this month in delinquent property tax payments from 2023, she said. Some other income came from the parking meters around Point Park and the Incline. Lookout Mountain, Tn. received around $30,800 in parking fees through September. And the town’s share of Incline sales at the top station has been around $2,500 each month. That is lower than expected since the agreement with Carta was reinstated several months ago. Mayor Jones said the sales from the top station are not producing income at the same rate as before the COVID pandemic when ticket sales were only done online or at the bottom station. He said that 250,000 people are brought up the mountain on the Incline and let out on the town’s streets each year and Lookout Mountain, Tn. police and fire are then  responsible for protecting them and the top Incline station building. The difference, he believes, is that now people are accustomed to buying tickets online rather than in person on location. Before the pandemic the town received an average of $52,000 yearly from ticket sales at the top. "We, or CARTA, are going to have to do something else to make up for the loss," he said.

The mayor urges people to vote early to shorten the lines on Nov. 5. Early voting will be at the Hamilton County Election Commission, 700 River Terminal Road, and satellite locations which can be found at the county’s election commission website. Dates are from Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Thursday, Oct. 31. Early voting must be done in person. Times vary according to location.

 

Latest Headlines
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Dealing With Sign Issues; Income From Incline Still Subpar
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2024
Lee Volleyball Wins In Three At West Alabama
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Earns 3-0 Shutout Over Alabama A&M
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2024
Football Mocs Perpare For Trip To Furman Saturday
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2024
Mocs Softball Doubleheader With Cleveland State Canceled
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2024
Lee Men Finish Sixth At Hurricane Invitational
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALL, ... more

Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
  • 10/8/2024

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced that Steve Willson has been named the City of Chattanooga’s new deputy chief operating officer. “Steve's in-depth understanding of the inner workings ... more

Land Swap To Allow Cumberland Trail To Be Extended Through Northern Hamilton County
  • 10/8/2024

An additional section of the Cumberland Trail can now be completed in Northern Hamilton County, officials said Tuesday. Jim Stewart, Chattanooga Audubon Society executive director, said the ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot And Killed On Fagan Street
  • 10/8/2024
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue
  • 10/8/2024
Collegedale Library Renamed To Honor Longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb
Collegedale Library Renamed To Honor Longtime Commissioner Katie Lamb
  • 10/8/2024
Chattanooga Airport Officials Celebrate Return Of Nonstop New York City Flights
Chattanooga Airport Officials Celebrate Return Of Nonstop New York City Flights
  • 10/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/8/2024
Opinion
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU?
  • 10/8/2024
Call Her What?
  • 10/8/2024
Doug Daugherty: It’s A Dog Day
  • 10/8/2024
Sports
Football Mocs Perpare For Trip To Furman Saturday
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Earns 3-0 Shutout Over Alabama A&M
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
  • 10/8/2024
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
  • 10/6/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
  • 10/8/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons From Grandparents
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons From Grandparents
  • 10/9/2024
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
  • 10/7/2024
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
  • 10/7/2024
Free Community Center Fall Festivals Announces For This October
Free Community Center Fall Festivals Announces For This October
  • 10/7/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Free Family Concerts Oct. 11, 12 & 13
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Zombie Prom Oct. 18-27
  • 10/7/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
  • 10/8/2024
VIDEO: Doc Cullis Ends His 74-Year Bluegrass Career At 3 Sisters Festival
  • 10/6/2024
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
  • 10/4/2024
Opinion
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU?
  • 10/8/2024
Dining
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Hotel Chalet Completes Renovations, Applies For Beer Permit For Entire Property
  • 10/4/2024
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Receives $50,000 Grant From Norfolk Southern
  • 10/1/2024
Business
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
  • 10/4/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/7/2024
ELLA Library Announces Grand Opening Of New Independent Bookshop, AND THEN BOOKS
  • 10/4/2024
Real Estate
Capital Square Acquires Georgia Build-For-Rent Community Near Chattanooga For DST Offering
  • 10/8/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/3/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
  • 10/8/2024
“Choice In Education: Today's Policy, Tomorrow's Future” Event Set For Oct. 24 At UTC
“Choice In Education: Today's Policy, Tomorrow's Future” Event Set For Oct. 24 At UTC
  • 10/8/2024
Renowned Surgeon Speaks At Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series At Southern Adventist University
Renowned Surgeon Speaks At Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series At Southern Adventist University
  • 10/8/2024
Living Well
County Health Department To Participate In Statewide “Fight Flu TN” Initiative Oct. 15
  • 10/8/2024
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
  • 10/8/2024
CHI Memorial Honors Daniel Blevins With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Daniel Blevins With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 10/8/2024
Memories
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
  • 10/7/2024
Moccasin Bend 20-Year Anniversary Celebration Set For Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
Outdoors
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
  • 10/7/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Joe Jacobi
  • 10/7/2024
Travel
American Farrier’s Association 53rd Annual Convention And 2024 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition Returns To Scenic City
  • 10/8/2024
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Church
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
  • 10/8/2024
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 26
  • 10/8/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
Bob Tamasy: The Malicious Myth Of The Greener Grass
  • 10/7/2024
Obituaries
Eddie Ankar
  • 10/9/2024
Linda Lee Elmore
Linda Lee Elmore
  • 10/8/2024
Ebon Ralph Grubb, Jr.
Ebon Ralph Grubb, Jr.
  • 10/8/2024