ALPR Hit Results In Recovery Of Stolen Vehicle And Suspect Arrested

  Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) hit on Tuesday, regarding a stolen 2009 Ford Escape out of Dunlap, in the area of Middle Valley Road and Thrasher Pike. 

At approximately 12:20 p.m., deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Middle Valley Road. The vehicle was occupied by a man and woman who were detained without incident. The man was identified as Jason Michael Card.

Upon further investigation, it was found that Card had an outstanding warrant out of Dunlap, for larceny and a warrant from the city of Red Bank for a petition to revoke. The female passenger did not have any active warrants and was released at the scene. 

The vehicle was confirmed as stolen out of Dunlap. Card was taken into custody for vehicle theft by deputies and then turned over to the Red Bank Police Department for his outstanding warrant.

