Oregon Man Charged With $330,000 Cryptocurrency Theft From Polk County Man

An investigation by special agents with the Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the theft of cryptocurrency resulted in the arrest Tuesday of an Oregon man in Polk County.

The investigation reached across the country, and included agencies from multiple states and jurisdictions: State of Oregon Department of Justice, Albany (OR) Police Department, Lincoln County (OR) Sheriff's Office, Ionia County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office, Santa Clara County (California) District Attorney’s Office REACT Task Force, and the FBI Norfolk (Virginia) Field Office.

In May 2023, at the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Shari Tayloe, TBI special agents began an investigation into the theft of cryptocurrency from a Polk County resident. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that from September 2022 through December 2023, on three separate occasions the victim had funds stolen from an account, at a loss totaling approximately $330,300 at the time of the theft. While the stolen cryptocurrency was sent to multiple exchanges, the investigation revealed that the theft in those incidents could either be traced to accounts belonging to Patrick Hakim of Albany, Oregon, or involved accounts or services subscribed to by Hakim.

Last Friday, TBI applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for Hakim in the 10th Judicial District of Tennessee for one count of Theft of Property, over $250,000.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Albany (OR) Police Department arrested Patrick Samuel Hakim, 38, on the charge out of Tennessee and placed him into custody. He is currently being held in the Linn County (OR) Jail while awaiting an extradition hearing.

The case is also being referred to the Linn County (OR) District Attorney’s Office for consideration of local charges, including computer crime and laundering a monetary instrument.