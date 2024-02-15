Latest Headlines

Vehicle Found In Water Where New Meigs County Deputy Went Missing

  • Thursday, February 15, 2024

A vehicle has been found in the Tennessee River at Blythe Ferry Road where a deputy and a female arrestee went missing on Wednesday night.

The vehicle was pulled from the water just after noon on Thursday, but the deputy and the arrestee have not been found. 

Authorities said it was the first arrest for Deputy Robert J. Leonard, who moved here from out of town and was not familiar with the roads.

Efforts were being made to lift the vehicle out of the water.

Authorities said the deputy texted his wife around 9 p.m. "arrest."

A later garbled communication from the deputy sounded like "water," it was stated.

The old road is now used mainly by fishermen putting in boats. Authorities said it is a dangerous spot and other cars have gone off into the river multiple times before, as recent as last month.

Deputy Leonard is the father of three children.

He had responded to a call about a possible disorder on the Highway 60 bridge.

Shooting Victim Still In Pain, Has Trouble Breathing After New Year's Eve Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2024
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2024
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
  • Breaking News
  • 2/15/2024
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
PHOTOS: Mocs Run Past ETSU Before Home Crowd
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
Vols Cruise To 92-63 Victory At Arkansas
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
  • 2/15/2024

Several apartments were damaged in an overnight fire Thursday in Hixson. Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift personnel responded to a structure fire in the 5200 block of Hickory Woods ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOGAN, JIMMY RAY 1249 POPLAR STREET CT APT 433 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ... more

East Hamilton Middle School Student Charged With Threats At School
  • 2/14/2024

An East Hamilton Middle School student has been charged for making threats against the school. On Friday at approximately 9:40 a.m, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report ... more

City, County Delay Action On Stadium Project For Another Week
  • 2/14/2024
Inmate Data Breach Investigated At Catoosa County Detention Center
  • 2/14/2024
County Commissioners Say Industry Should Be Component At McDonald Farm
  • 2/14/2024
Dale Taylor Sworn In As New Fire And Police Chief For Lookout Mountain, Tn.
  • 2/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2024
A Dozen Quick Thoughts On The Border Crisis
  • 2/15/2024
Let's Confuse People Just To Confuse People
  • 2/13/2024
It’s Time To Increase Penalties For ‘Swatting’
  • 2/14/2024
Michele Coffman Will Uphold Qualities Of Equality And Fairness In The Courtroom
  • 2/13/2024
Help Wanted: Seeking Qualified Teachers - And Response
  • 2/13/2024
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
  • 2/15/2024
Huff Scores 31 In Mocs Big Win Over Visiting ETSU
  • 2/15/2024
Vols Cruise To 92-63 Victory At Arkansas
  • 2/15/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
PHOTOS: Mocs Run Past ETSU Before Home Crowd
  • 2/15/2024
Ringgold Youth Council Debuts Interview Series “A Night Out With Living Legends”
  • 2/15/2024
Rhyme N Chatt And Culture Chatt Host International Women's Day Event
  • 2/15/2024
Jerry Summers: Henry County And Paris, Tn.
  • 2/15/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 2/15/2024
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Mocs Vs. ETSU
  • 2/15/2024
Road To Nightfall Band Registration Is Open
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/15/2024
Secrets About Dragons Revealed In Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Next Production
  • 2/15/2024
UTC Live! Presents Core Ensemble: Of Ebony Embers
  • 2/15/2024
Drake White Brings Country Music To The Signal March 2
  • 2/13/2024
A Dozen Quick Thoughts On The Border Crisis
  • 2/15/2024
Let's Confuse People Just To Confuse People
  • 2/13/2024
It’s Time To Increase Penalties For ‘Swatting’
  • 2/14/2024
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Set For May 11
  • 2/14/2024
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With Zarzour’s Café During Its Reprieve
  • 2/9/2024
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
  • 2/8/2024
University Of Tennessee Baker School, TVA Release Landmark Clean Energy Study
  • 2/14/2024
U-Haul Acquires Existing Building For U-Box Storage In Chattanooga
  • 2/14/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2024
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
City Council Approves Plan To Convert Extended Stay Hotel On Airpark Drive Into Apartments
  • 2/13/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 8-14
  • 2/15/2024
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
  • 2/15/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Chemistry Department Collaborates With McKee Foods
  • 2/15/2024
Lee University's Pope Earns PhD
  • 2/15/2024
Bronze Star And Pat Tillman Award Recipient To Speak At Siskin Hospital Possibilities Event
  • 2/14/2024
Signal Centers’ Hart Gallery Announces Early Bird Tickets For Extravaganza III: Party With Picasso
  • 2/14/2024
UT Extension Beginning Popular Tai Chi Classes
  • 2/14/2024
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Bug-Eyed Flip And The Bob Brandy Show
  • 2/14/2024
1 Day TFWC February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/10/2024
Soddy Daisy’s 3rd Annual Arbor Day Celebration To Be Led By Vietnam Veterans At Veterans Park
  • 2/9/2024
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
  • 2/15/2024
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
  • 2/14/2024
"Why Are We Taking This Boy To Church?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/14/2024
John Joseph "Jack" Baker III
  • 2/15/2024
Josephine Scruggs
  • 2/15/2024
Minnie Edmonds Smith
  • 2/15/2024
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
  • 2/15/2024
Barker, Dean "Deanie" Smith (Dunlap)
  • 2/15/2024
Dennis, Clinton Joel (Dunlap)
  • 2/15/2024