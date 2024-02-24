Latest Headlines

Cleveland State Softball Improves To 10-0

  • Saturday, February 24, 2024
The Cleveland State softball remained undefeated after winning a home doubleheader this afternoon. The Cougars took out Georgia Highlands 6-1 in game one and 5-3 in game two, improving to 10-0 to start the season.

In game one, Kylie Hayes (4-0) enterted the seventh inning with a shutout, pitching a complete game allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out three and walking four earning the complete game victory.

The scoring started early for Cleveland State with five runs in the bottom half of the first.
Ava Layne doubled driving in Abby Murrill for the game's first run. Then Morgan Willingham doubled bringing home Layne. Layla Pettigrew joined in with her own double. Then Whitney Lee homered later in the inning.

The game remained scoreless the rest of the way until the fifth inning when Torrey Cummings homered over the center field fence.

In game two, Kadence Brewer (4-0) ptiched a complete game allowing two earned runs on ten hits striking out four and walking two taking the game two victory.

Cleveland State dropped behind 2-0 as the Chargers scored one run each in the third and fourth innings. Cleveland State tied it in the bottom of the fourth when Kristen Fowler doubled plating Willingham. Lee then doubled bringing in Fowler.

Highlands regained the lead in the top of the sixth, but the Cougars answered back in their half of the inning on a solo homerun by Fowler and a two-run homerun by Pettigrew plating Willingham who reached base on a one out single.

Next on the schedule for Cougar Softball is a road double header at Tennessee Wesleyan on Monday February 26 with game time starts of 2 and 4 p.m. EST. This marks the
second half of a home and home doubleheader as the Cougars bested Wesleyan on Thursday, February 15 winning with scores of 10-2 and 12-7.
Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/25/2024
Red Bank Crushes Loudon,Advances In Region 3-AAA
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/24/2024
Home Sweet Home: Tyner Handles Sweetwater In 2AA Quarters
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/24/2024
Cleveland State Women Win 58-44 Over Dyersburg State
  • Sports
  • 2/24/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Saturday, February 24th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/24/2024
Cleveland State Walk-Off Home Run Clinches Series Sweep
  • Sports
  • 2/24/2024
Sports
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024

Tuesday Feb. 20 Vols at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network Wednesday Feb. 21 Wofford at Mocs, 7 p.m., ESPN+ Thursday Feb. 22 Western Carolina at Lady Mocs, 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday ... more

Cleveland State Women Win 58-44 Over Dyersburg State
  • 2/24/2024

The Cleveland State women's basketball team picked up a big home victory against one of the top teams in the conference this afternoon. The Cougars (8-12, 6-9) clamped down defensively holding ... more

Cleveland State Walk-Off Home Run Clinches Series Sweep
  • 2/24/2024

The Cleveland State baseball team completed the three-game series sweep on a walk-off home run against Lincoln Trail College this afternoon. In the bottom half of the last inning of today's ... more

Sports
Lee Lacrosse Wins 17-10 At Home Against Belmont
  • 2/24/2024
Covenant Women's Tennis Outmatched By Berry
  • 2/24/2024
UTC's Boyd Earns All-Conference After Day One of SoCon Indoor Meet
  • 2/24/2024
Covenant Men's Tennis Loses 5-4 To Berry
  • 2/24/2024
Lee Baseball Splits With Valdosta State
  • 2/24/2024
Breaking News
EPB Readying For 4 New Major Local Projects
  • 2/24/2024
5 Snakes And Iguana Die In Sale Creek Home Destroyed By Fire
  • 2/23/2024
Car Crashes Into Hamilton Funeral Home Friday Afternoon - During A Funeral
Car Crashes Into Hamilton Funeral Home Friday Afternoon - During A Funeral
  • 2/23/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/24/2024
Opinion
The Top Hamilton County True Crime Story For 2024
  • 2/24/2024
NCAA Picked The Wrong Fight With The Wrong Vol - And Response
  • 2/24/2024
Ben Daugherty For School Board, District 2
  • 2/24/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Ted Williams
Profiles Of Valor: Ted Williams
  • 2/24/2024
McVeagh’s Experience And Temperment Will Serve Circuit Court
  • 2/24/2024
Happenings
Major Katie Lunning To Speak At The Trailblazers Luncheon May 11
  • 2/24/2024
May 19 Qatar Airways IRONMAN Chattanooga Triathlon General Registration Sells Out
May 19 Qatar Airways IRONMAN Chattanooga Triathlon General Registration Sells Out
  • 2/23/2024
Chattanooga Golf Ball Exceeds Expectations, Announces Plans For 2024
  • 2/23/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/23/2024
Mayor Kelly Updated Hixson Residents At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Mayor Kelly Updated Hixson Residents At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 2/23/2024
Entertainment
National TV Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fi TV Subscribers
  • 2/24/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/21/2024
Best of Grizzard - New Mayor Candidates?
Best of Grizzard - New Mayor Candidates?
  • 2/23/2024
Local Students Win National Awards At 2024 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 2/23/2024
Ned Abernathy Named Tennessee Songwriters Week Finalist At Songbirds
Ned Abernathy Named Tennessee Songwriters Week Finalist At Songbirds
  • 2/21/2024
Opinion
The Top Hamilton County True Crime Story For 2024
  • 2/24/2024
NCAA Picked The Wrong Fight With The Wrong Vol - And Response
  • 2/24/2024
Ben Daugherty For School Board, District 2
  • 2/24/2024
Dining
General Assembly Passes Bill Making Cleveland The ‘Hot Slaw’ Capital
  • 2/22/2024
Rodizio Grill Downtown Chattanooga Announces New Ownership
  • 2/21/2024
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
  • 2/20/2024
Business/Government
EPB Finding Ways To Reduce Expenses; Just 3% Of Customers Now Pay At Branches So They Will Close Saturdays
  • 2/24/2024
Hamilton County’s First Community And Senior Center Opens At Former Harrison Elementary School
  • 2/23/2024
Power Lines And A Tree On Fire Fall Into The Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/23/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
  • 2/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 15-21
  • 2/22/2024
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
  • 2/19/2024
Student Scene
Kimberly Pringle Named HCS Director Of Early Learning
Kimberly Pringle Named HCS Director Of Early Learning
  • 2/23/2024
Court Announces 6th Annual Civics Essay Contest
  • 2/23/2024
HCS Approved As Educator Preparation Provider
  • 2/23/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune And PINC AI
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 2/23/2024
Anderton Promoted To Director Of Nursing At Siskin Subacute West
Anderton Promoted To Director Of Nursing At Siskin Subacute West
  • 2/23/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 9th Annual Golf Tournament Returns In May, Supporting Student Scholarships
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 9th Annual Golf Tournament Returns In May, Supporting Student Scholarships
  • 2/23/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Outdoors
Cleveland Announces Litter Cleanup Event
Cleveland Announces Litter Cleanup Event
  • 2/22/2024
MGHC Celebrates 30 Years By Hosting 4 Beginner Gardening Classes In March
MGHC Celebrates 30 Years By Hosting 4 Beginner Gardening Classes In March
  • 2/22/2024
East Ridge Requests Community Feedback For Sports Facility Feasibility Study Survey
  • 2/21/2024
Travel
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 3 New Communities Enrolled In Tennessee RiverTowns Program
  • 2/23/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
National Geographic Photo Ark Exhibition Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium March 1
  • 2/21/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Humility, The Virtue That Undergirds The Rest
Bob Tamasy: Humility, The Virtue That Undergirds The Rest
  • 2/22/2024
"What Have You Been Teaching This Boy?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2024
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
  • 2/20/2024
Obituaries
Dennis Westbrook
Dennis Westbrook
  • 2/24/2024
Wm. David (Ted) (RoHo) Newell, Jr.
Wm. David (Ted) (RoHo) Newell, Jr.
  • 2/23/2024
Linda Darline Oliver
Linda Darline Oliver
  • 2/23/2024
Area Obituaries
Neaton, Therese Langdoc (Chattanooga)
Neaton, Therese Langdoc (Chattanooga)
  • 2/24/2024
Blair, Mary Jean (Chattanooga)
Blair, Mary Jean (Chattanooga)
  • 2/24/2024
Dagnan, Kenneth Ralph "Ken" (Whiteside)
Dagnan, Kenneth Ralph "Ken" (Whiteside)
  • 2/24/2024