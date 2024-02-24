Cleveland State Softball Improves To 10-0

The Cleveland State softball remained undefeated after winning a home doubleheader this afternoon. The Cougars took out Georgia Highlands 6-1 in game one and 5-3 in game two, improving to 10-0 to start the season.In game one, Kylie Hayes (4-0) enterted the seventh inning with a shutout, pitching a complete game allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out three and walking four earning the complete game victory.The scoring started early for Cleveland State with five runs in the bottom half of the first.Ava Layne doubled driving in Abby Murrill for the game's first run. Then Morgan Willingham doubled bringing home Layne. Layla Pettigrew joined in with her own double. Then Whitney Lee homered later in the inning.The game remained scoreless the rest of the way until the fifth inning when Torrey Cummings homered over the center field fence.In game two, Kadence Brewer (4-0) ptiched a complete game allowing two earned runs on ten hits striking out four and walking two taking the game two victory.Cleveland State dropped behind 2-0 as the Chargers scored one run each in the third and fourth innings. Cleveland State tied it in the bottom of the fourth when Kristen Fowler doubled plating Willingham. Lee then doubled bringing in Fowler.Highlands regained the lead in the top of the sixth, but the Cougars answered back in their half of the inning on a solo homerun by Fowler and a two-run homerun by Pettigrew plating Willingham who reached base on a one out single.Next on the schedule for Cougar Softball is a road double header at Tennessee Wesleyan on Monday February 26 with game time starts of 2 and 4 p.m. EST. This marks thesecond half of a home and home doubleheader as the Cougars bested Wesleyan on Thursday, February 15 winning with scores of 10-2 and 12-7.