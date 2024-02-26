Wofford To Be Tried Separately In Incident In Which Woman Died In Crash As Shots Were Fired In Brainerd Tunnel

Prosecutors said they plan to have separate trials for defendants charged in the case in which a woman driving through the Brainerd Tunnel was killed in a crash when shots were being fired from two other vehicles at one another.

D'Avonte Wofford was held in a separate area of the courtroom from co-defendants Roderick Bates and Vincent Kennedy Jr. during an appearance before Judge Barry Steelman on Monday.

Wofford is to be tried separately from the other two.

Wofford's attorney is dropping out of the case for health reasons, and attorney Alan Norton is taking over.

Tekeia “KeKe” Michelle Clay, 49, was killed in the incident on July 9, 2022. Ms. Clay was a Kirkman School graduate. She worked in the bursar's office of Chattanooga State.

Wofford was in the news in July 2020 when federal agents and local police said they went after a man suspected of being involved in multiple local gang-related shootings. They said Eric Woods got away, but his associate Wofford was captured.

Law enforcement carried out a search in East Ridge and found a high-capacity drug magazine loaded with .223/5.56x45 caliber ammunition, a loaded 40 round rifle magazine and loose ammunition.

Wofford, who was 18 at the time, was sentenced to served 18 months in federal prison.