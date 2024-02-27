Latest Headlines

City Council Votes Unanimously To Approve Stadium Project

  • Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the Southside Stadium project, with the city carrying the bulk of the governmental portion financial load.

The County Commission is expected to follow suit on Wednesday.

The $115 million project at the long-vacant Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site is set to get underway after upcoming approvals by the city Industrial Development Board and the Sports Authority.

It will be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts and is projected to draw over $1 billion in adjacent development.

The approval comes after the county bowed out of any financing of a cost overrun. The initial cost was listed at $79.5 million.

Under the new deal, the county is only involved in the initial $80 million in debt that was approved earlier. The city is to take on support for portions of cost overruns on the stadium up to $112 million.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the county, for its part, decided to invest $10 million in Howard School and another $5 million in other schools within the stadium Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District. He mentioned Battle Academy as one possible recipient of the funds.

Wiedmer: Allow Court Storming Only If You Can Protect Losing Team
Former City Councilman Gets Suspended Sentence For "Skip Scanning"; To Repay Groceries
Former City Councilman Gets Suspended Sentence For "Skip Scanning"; To Repay Groceries
2 Young Females Killed, Driver Seriously Injured In Wreck At Ringgold
2 Arrested On Drug Charges In Walker County
Attorney Who Earlier Showed Up For Court Inebriated Now Gets License Suspended For Threatening Emails
Wiedmer: Allow Court Storming Only If You Can Protect Losing Team
East Ridge Hosts Craft Fair Benefiting East Ridge City Library April 27
In-Town Gallery Presents Photographer Anh Bao And Jewelry Artist Barbara Murnan In March
Jerry Summers: Barrage Balloon Battalion
Chattanooga Gears Up For 9th Annual Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
Northside Gallery Presents Invitational Winter Art Exhibit And Sale
Ross And Rocky Lynch Bring The Driver Era Tour To The Signal April 16
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Reporting
Best of Grizzard - New Mayor Candidates?
City Of Lakesite Launches New And Improved Website
Sperry Commercial Global Affilates Expands In Tennessee Wth RealSmart As Its Latest Affiliate
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
Omega Psi Phi Announces 68th Annual Talent Hunt Winners
Sponsors Announced For Lee University’s 65 Roses 5K
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune And PINC AI
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
John Shearer: Learning From Parks Advocate Gil Penalosa What Makes A Good Park
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns 7th Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Victory; Gets $100,000 Prize
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of A Personal Testimony
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
Jennye S. Miller
William “Bill” Henry Price
Thomas DeWayne Jones
Rogers, Marvetta Ruth Dyer (Chattanooga)
Goss, James David (Dunlap)
Sullivan, Grace (Cleveland)
