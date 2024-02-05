Person Stabbed At College Hill Courts

One person was stabbed at the College Hill Courts on Monday night.

At approximately 7:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 600 block of W.14th St Court.



When police arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this incident.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.