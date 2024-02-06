Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Is "Hip Hideaway" Along With NW Arkansas, Colorado Springs, Missoula

  • Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Northwest Arkansas, Colorado Springs, Greater Chattanooga and Missoula on Tuesday launched the Coalition of Hip Hideaways, described as "a collective of distinct, like-minded communities across the country that are collaborating to accelerate thoughtful growth in all forms."

Officials said, "This coalition represents a significant milestone, developed by the Northwest Arkansas Council, and builds on the success of Northwest Arkansas' Life Works Here campaign, which aims to build awareness and appeal for the region.

"Pioneering the initiative, the Northwest Arkansas Council conceived and championed the idea, reaching out to industry peers to unite forces. As leaders in this transformative movement, the Coalition of Hip Hideaways invites likeminded organizations to stand with them and collectively shape the future of the community."

"In the heart of vibrant, lesser-known areas of the nation, communities like Northwest Arkansas are witnessing remarkable progress - offering not just fulfilling careers and work-life balance, but also serving as hubs within a coalition of trendy hideaways," said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council. "As the next installment of the Life Works Here campaign, the Coalition of Hip Hideaways seeks to enhance the quality of life for our citizens, learn from one another and navigate the evolving landscape of our diverse and growing communities — ensuring inclusive growth for the future. Approaching Colorado Springs, Greater Chattanooga and Missoula to join the coalition is just the first step on our journey of connectedness and collaboration between these communities."

Hip Hideaways offer "the unique cultural attractions, outdoor lifestyles, strong economies and career opportunities available in larger metros — with the character of a smaller metro and, most importantly, without the pitfalls of a crowded city. By bolstering awareness and appeal for our Hip Hideaways, we welcome talent to contribute to the vibrancy of our communities."

"The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation joins the Coalition of Hip Hideaways to reshape our narrative, collaborating with kindred communities like Northwest Arkansas, Greater Chattanooga and Missoula," said Dani Bolling, senior vice president of marketing, communications & sales for the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation. "Emphasizing our inclusive community and welcoming diverse thoughts and experiences, we invite everyone to find their place in a Hip Hideaway, making it their own — a sincere invitation to come and witness it firsthand."

Officials said national data shows smaller, up and coming cities are rising in population for their desirable quality of life as a rising cost of living continues to create affordability barriers in major cities. To ensure thoughtful growth that preserves the character and charm of each of these communities, the Coalition of Hip Hideaways will collaborate to develop strategies around affordability, housing, infrastructure and job creation, it was stated.

"These are intentional community planners, thought leaders and provocateurs working toward creating vibrant places that preserve the cultural identity of our respective homes, while strategically fostering prosperity and growth alongside the people we attract and retain," said Bridgett Massengill, president and CEO of Thrive Regional Partnership in Greater Chattanooga. "Being invited to partner with like-minded communities across the country for collaborative problem-solving is an easy and enthusiastic yes for us. As thriving, intentional places, we are committed to thoughtfully planning, growing and managing our development to retain the cultural identity of the beloved places we call home."

"Through this coalition, we are not only promoting our communities as desirable places to live and work, but also fostering a network of support and collaboration to ensure thoughtful growth and preserve our unique identities," said Mark Losh, president and CEO of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce. "Together, we can create a stronger and more vibrant future for all of our Hip Hideaways."

For more information on the Coalition of Hip Hideaways, watch this video here.

The Coalition of Hip Hideaways connects distinct, like-minded communities across the country to accelerate thoughtful growth in all forms. Founded by the Northwest Arkansas Council, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Thrive Regional Partnership, and Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce, these "cool escapes" collaborate to bolster awareness and appeal for our Hip Hideaways among talent in growing and competitive industries, provide a platform for idea-sharing as likeminded communities address pain points associated with thoughtful growth, and preserve and uplift the character and charm of the communiti

Latest Headlines
GPS Announces Allie Tennyson As Director Of Athletics And Strategic Partnerships
GPS Announces Allie Tennyson As Director Of Athletics And Strategic Partnerships
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/6/2024
Crowds Asked To Line Route Of Capt. Taylor Funeral Procession
Crowds Asked To Line Route Of Capt. Taylor Funeral Procession
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2024
Chattanooga Is "Hip Hideaway" Along With NW Arkansas, Colorado Springs, Missoula
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2024
Boyd Buchanan To Celebrate 15 Student Athlete Signings
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/5/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND UP: Monday, February 5
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/5/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL 7019 MCDANIEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... more

Chattanooga Leaking Air Passengers To Atlanta, Nashville, But City Getting More Seats
  • 2/5/2024

Results of the latest passenger leakage report prompted officials of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport to ask plainly and honestly that locals fly out of CHA. “We need to create rabid fans ... more

Person Stabbed At College Hill Courts
  • 2/5/2024

One person was stabbed at the College Hill Courts on Monday night. At approximately 7:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 600 block of W.14th St Court. ... more

Breaking News
Mix 104.1 Interview - Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, Director Of Bradley County Schools Dr. Linda Cash Comment On "Prank Fights," Social Media Influence
  • 2/5/2024
Charges Dismissed In Peebles Street Stabbing Case; Defendant Under Moccasin Bend Hospital Care
Charges Dismissed In Peebles Street Stabbing Case; Defendant Under Moccasin Bend Hospital Care
  • 2/5/2024
Brainerd Family Displaced After House Fire; 3 Cats Rescued By Firefighters
Brainerd Family Displaced After House Fire; 3 Cats Rescued By Firefighters
  • 2/5/2024
Mother Of Murder Victim Jasmine Pace Says Went Into Apartment Of Jason Chen 3 Times; Took Items
  • 2/5/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/5/2024
Opinion
The Fine Print Of The Long-Awaited Senate Border Bill
  • 2/4/2024
U.S. Travelers Beware
  • 2/3/2024
Frazier Avenue Safety
  • 2/5/2024
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Roger Donlon
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Roger Donlon
  • 2/3/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 2
  • 2/2/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Relieved Spear Stepping Up
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Relieved Spear Stepping Up
  • 2/5/2024
UTC Tennis Wins 6-1 At Eastern Kentucky
  • 2/4/2024
Randy Smith: Taylor, Travis And The Super Bowl
Randy Smith: Taylor, Travis And The Super Bowl
  • 2/5/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Play Suspended For Moc Golfers At Battle at Briar's Creek
  • 2/5/2024
Happenings
River City Company Announces Events For Rock The Riverfront 2024
  • 2/5/2024
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events To Celebrate Black History Month
  • 2/1/2024
Jerry Summers: Time…And Your Life
Jerry Summers: Time…And Your Life
  • 2/5/2024
Gallery at Blackwell Announces Spring Show & Opening Reception
  • 2/5/2024
Marine Corps League Southeast Regional Conference To Be March 15-17
  • 2/5/2024
Entertainment
Tivoli Theatre Foundation To Launch High School Musical Theatre Awards Program
  • 2/5/2024
Chattanooga's Rising Star Jess Haynes, Independent Artist, Takes the Music Scene By Storm
Chattanooga's Rising Star Jess Haynes, Independent Artist, Takes the Music Scene By Storm
  • 2/2/2024
Best of Grizzard - Guide To Men’s Fashion
Best of Grizzard - Guide To Men’s Fashion
  • 2/6/2024
CMC Presents Free Chamber Concert Of Classical Guitar Music Feb. 11
CMC Presents Free Chamber Concert Of Classical Guitar Music Feb. 11
  • 2/5/2024
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
  • 2/2/2024
Opinion
The Fine Print Of The Long-Awaited Senate Border Bill
  • 2/4/2024
U.S. Travelers Beware
  • 2/3/2024
Frazier Avenue Safety
  • 2/5/2024
Dining
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
  • 2/2/2024
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 7.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/5/2024
East Brainerd Chamber Council Announces "Chatt With The Mayors" Event Feb. 20
  • 2/2/2024
Crash Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/6/2024
Real Estate
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
  • 2/5/2024
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
  • 2/2/2024
A Deeper Look Into The Realtor's Value
  • 2/1/2024
Student Scene
GNTC’s Greenwell Named Regional Finalist For State Eagle Award
GNTC’s Greenwell Named Regional Finalist For State Eagle Award
  • 2/5/2024
3 Finalists Selected For Next President Of Cleveland State Community College, Public Forums Set For Feb. 13-15
  • 2/2/2024
GPS Choir To Perform At Carnegie Hall
GPS Choir To Perform At Carnegie Hall
  • 2/2/2024
Living Well
Blood Assurance Appoints New President And CEO
  • 2/1/2024
Tennessee Part Of $350 Million Opioid Settlement With International Marketing Firm Publicis
  • 2/1/2024
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 100 Years Of Impact
  • 2/1/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
  • 2/3/2024
Tennessee Pollinator Efforts Recognized By International Non-Profit
  • 2/2/2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
  • 2/1/2024
Travel
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
  • 2/5/2024
Chill Time In Texas At Lake Austin Spa Resort
  • 1/30/2024
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: We All Need A Rock -- We Don't Need To Be An Island
Bob Tamasy: We All Need A Rock -- We Don't Need To Be An Island
  • 2/5/2024
SMBC Welcomes New Youth & Young Adult Pastor
SMBC Welcomes New Youth & Young Adult Pastor
  • 2/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
  • 2/1/2024
Obituaries
John Ronald "Ron" Zuback
John Ronald "Ron" Zuback
  • 2/6/2024
Michael Sims
Michael Sims
  • 2/5/2024
Paulette Cagle
Paulette Cagle
  • 2/5/2024
Area Obituaries
Whitty, Kathleen Hingle (Cleveland)
  • 2/5/2024
Tomlin, Timothy J. (Dalton)
Tomlin, Timothy J. (Dalton)
  • 2/5/2024
Allen, Mildred Underdown (Decatur)
Allen, Mildred Underdown (Decatur)
  • 2/3/2024