Latest Headlines

John Alexander Honored For His Many Roles At Red Bank As He Retires

  • Tuesday, February 6, 2024
  • Gail Perry

John Alexander, who began working as director of the finance department for the city of Red Bank in February 2010, has announced his retirement that will be effective Feb. 17.

During the 14 years, he has served as the director of the finance department and chief financial officer. He also stepped up to become the interim city manager two different times when the city needed help.

Under his leadership, Red Bank has been awarded a Budget Certificate from the state comptroller’s office for the last several years, one of only 87 cities  out of 346 municipalities in Tennessee to earn the recognition. Mr. Alexande ensured that the city operated with a sound financial plan at all times.

At the commission meeting Thursday night, he was recognized for his 14 years of distinguished service to the city of Red Bank. At his last meeting as an employee, he was told that the city has “the deepest respect and gratitude for his financial excellence and dedicated service.”

At the meeting, Mr. Alexander asked for commission approval for two budget amendments. Unplanned situations that required unbudgeted expenses and items that exceeded what was budgeted for them resulted in the need for the amendments. The first was for the amount of $3,498, 601 which passed on the second and final vote. The second budget amendment corrected for unbudgeted expenditures and grant funding in the amount of $833,936 for the General fund, and the amount of $288,000 for the State Street Aid fund. A second and final reading will take place for this amendment.

Public Works Director Greg Tate put out Requests for Proposals for resurfacing and fencing the tennis and pickleball courts at Red Bank and Kids Korner Park on Redding Road. He recommended the low bids that the commissioners accepted. The fence will be replaced for $36,820 and the courts will be resurfaced for the amount of $24,980. Both items had been included in this year’s budget.

Two HVAC units, estimated to be 30 years old,  at the Skipper Fairbanks Sports Complex at 640 Morrison Springs Road will be replaced with energy efficient heat pumps. The low bid for this work was $34,000.

Mr. Tate also received authorization to have an underground storage tank removed at the city’s public works facility at 1801 Pine Breeze Rd. The low bid for that is $42,838. He said the 10,000-gallon tank has recently been pumped out.

The commissioners voted to accept a donation of two bicycle work stations that include mounting posts and basic tools and cradle stands. White Oak Bicycle Co-Op is giving the outdoor stations for the use of city residents an others who regularly ride bicycles within the city to make repairs. The donor is looking for a way to add air pumps in the future.

The city adopted amendments to the Red Bank employee handbook that includes policies recently adopted by the state regarding nursing mothers and insurance payments for employees over the age of 65.

City Manager Martin Granum said that another long-time employee of Red Bank is retiring after working in both the police and fire departments for 32 years. He leaves the police department with the rank of sergeant. Mr. Granum said the city honors him and wishes him the best in the future.

Announcements include the next Red Bank Food Pantry will  be on February 15. The MLK city wide clean-up day was moved and will now take place this Saturday, February 10  from 10 a.m. until 12:30. Participants should meet at Be Caffeinated at 3601 Dayton Blvd. The city offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2024
Walker Valley Boys, Girls Win Over McMinn County
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/6/2024
Covenant Scots Outmatched By Piedmont In 83-56 Loss
  • Sports
  • 2/6/2024
John Alexander Honored For His Many Roles At Red Bank As He Retires
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2024
Covenant Women Win 53-43 Over Visiting Piedmont
  • Sports
  • 2/6/2024
Rollins Lacrosse Wins 21-13 Over Lee
  • Sports
  • 2/6/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN 201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124084 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VIOLATION OF ... more

City Reaches To Salt Lake City For New Chief Financial Officer
City Reaches To Salt Lake City For New Chief Financial Officer
  • 2/6/2024

The Kelly administration has reached out to Salt Lake City, Utah for a new chief financial officer. Javaid Majid is currently the senior debt administrator for Salt Lake County. Ryan Ewalt, ... more

Collegedale Commission Says Bell Farms To Remain Agricultural For Now
  • 2/6/2024

For the time being, the Bell Farms property in Collegedale will remain in the Agricultural zone. At the Monday night meeting the Collegedale commissioners denied a zoning change that had been ... more

Breaking News
Red Bank Man Arrested For Threatening To Come To The Courts Building For Mass Shooting Of Law Officers
Red Bank Man Arrested For Threatening To Come To The Courts Building For Mass Shooting Of Law Officers
  • 2/6/2024
UAW Says Over Half Of Chattanooga Volkswagen Workers Have Signed Union Cards
  • 2/6/2024
Joel Belz, Longtime Stalwart Of Covenant College And A Founder Of Chattanooga Christian, Dies At 82
  • 2/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/6/2024
Chattanooga Leaking Air Passengers To Atlanta, Nashville, But City Getting More Seats
  • 2/5/2024
Opinion
The Fine Print Of The Long-Awaited Senate Border Bill
  • 2/4/2024
U.S. Travelers Beware
  • 2/3/2024
Widening Needed On Ooltewah Roads, Not Speed Guns
  • 2/6/2024
Unity Group Of Chattanooga Opposes Universal School Voucher Program
  • 2/6/2024
Jerry Summers: The Biggest Elephant In The Room
Jerry Summers: The Biggest Elephant In The Room
  • 2/6/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Relieved Spear Stepping Up
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Relieved Spear Stepping Up
  • 2/5/2024
UTC Tennis Wins 6-1 At Eastern Kentucky
  • 2/4/2024
Randy Smith: Taylor, Travis And The Super Bowl
Randy Smith: Taylor, Travis And The Super Bowl
  • 2/5/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Covenant Scots Outmatched By Piedmont In 83-56 Loss
  • 2/6/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Team Lookout Pinewood Derby
Life With Ferris: Team Lookout Pinewood Derby
  • 2/6/2024
Hamilton County Installs Driver Feedback Systems Along Heavily-Trafficked Ooltewah Road To Address Safety Concerns
  • 2/6/2024
Jerry Summers: Time…And Your Life
Jerry Summers: Time…And Your Life
  • 2/5/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Hearts And Hisses Valentine's Day Event Feb. 10
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Hearts And Hisses Valentine's Day Event Feb. 10
  • 2/6/2024
PHOTOS: Featured At Sculpture Fields At Montague Park
  • 2/6/2024
Entertainment
Tivoli Theatre Foundation To Launch High School Musical Theatre Awards Program
  • 2/5/2024
Jed Mescon On Clint Powell's During The Break Podcast
  • 2/6/2024
Best of Grizzard - Guide To Men’s Fashion
Best of Grizzard - Guide To Men’s Fashion
  • 2/6/2024
CMC Presents Free Chamber Concert Of Classical Guitar Music Feb. 11
CMC Presents Free Chamber Concert Of Classical Guitar Music Feb. 11
  • 2/5/2024
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Concert
  • 2/2/2024
Opinion
The Fine Print Of The Long-Awaited Senate Border Bill
  • 2/4/2024
U.S. Travelers Beware
  • 2/3/2024
Widening Needed On Ooltewah Roads, Not Speed Guns
  • 2/6/2024
Dining
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
  • 2/2/2024
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
Business/Government
100 Will Take Oath Of Allegiance To Become U.S. Citizens Feb. 13
  • 2/6/2024
BlueCross Names Jenkins-Dieckhaus VP Of Commercial Clinical Operations
BlueCross Names Jenkins-Dieckhaus VP Of Commercial Clinical Operations
  • 2/6/2024
Crash Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/6/2024
Real Estate
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
  • 2/5/2024
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
  • 2/2/2024
A Deeper Look Into The Realtor's Value
  • 2/1/2024
Student Scene
Ellie Lee Of GPS Is 2nd, Lisa Lin Of Signal Mountain Is 3rd In 2023 Civics Essay Contest
  • 2/6/2024
McCallie Has Best-Ever Showing In All-East Orchestra Competition
McCallie Has Best-Ever Showing In All-East Orchestra Competition
  • 2/6/2024
Cleveland City Board Of Education Appoints Interim Director Of Schools
  • 2/6/2024
Living Well
Siskin Hospital President Named To The AHA Policy Board
Siskin Hospital President Named To The AHA Policy Board
  • 2/6/2024
Erlanger Announces Inaugural Shining Star Award Winner, Lauren Lay
Erlanger Announces Inaugural Shining Star Award Winner, Lauren Lay
  • 2/6/2024
Hamilton Food Services Ambassador Wins Statewide Hospital Hero Award
Hamilton Food Services Ambassador Wins Statewide Hospital Hero Award
  • 2/6/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
  • 2/3/2024
Tennessee Pollinator Efforts Recognized By International Non-Profit
  • 2/2/2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
  • 2/1/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
  • 2/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: We All Need A Rock -- We Don't Need To Be An Island
Bob Tamasy: We All Need A Rock -- We Don't Need To Be An Island
  • 2/5/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Dr. Ternae Jordan, Pastor Of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
  • 2/6/2024
"The Look Of Love" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/6/2024
Obituaries
Reuben Clayton Lawrence, Sr.
Reuben Clayton Lawrence, Sr.
  • 2/6/2024
Bertha Elizabeth Evans Kirby
Bertha Elizabeth Evans Kirby
  • 2/6/2024
Walter Lee “Leon” McKee
Walter Lee “Leon” McKee
  • 2/6/2024
Area Obituaries
Blevins, Jewell Blanche Barnes (New Hope)
Blevins, Jewell Blanche Barnes (New Hope)
  • 2/6/2024
Pierce, James "Jim" Cleveland)
Pierce, James "Jim" Cleveland)
  • 2/6/2024
Wilson, Frances Virginia (Cleveland)
Wilson, Frances Virginia (Cleveland)
  • 2/6/2024