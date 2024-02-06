John Alexander Honored For His Many Roles At Red Bank As He Retires

John Alexander, who began working as director of the finance department for the city of Red Bank in February 2010, has announced his retirement that will be effective Feb. 17.

During the 14 years, he has served as the director of the finance department and chief financial officer. He also stepped up to become the interim city manager two different times when the city needed help.

Under his leadership, Red Bank has been awarded a Budget Certificate from the state comptroller’s office for the last several years, one of only 87 cities out of 346 municipalities in Tennessee to earn the recognition. Mr. Alexande ensured that the city operated with a sound financial plan at all times.

At the commission meeting Thursday night, he was recognized for his 14 years of distinguished service to the city of Red Bank. At his last meeting as an employee, he was told that the city has “the deepest respect and gratitude for his financial excellence and dedicated service.”

At the meeting, Mr. Alexander asked for commission approval for two budget amendments. Unplanned situations that required unbudgeted expenses and items that exceeded what was budgeted for them resulted in the need for the amendments. The first was for the amount of $3,498, 601 which passed on the second and final vote. The second budget amendment corrected for unbudgeted expenditures and grant funding in the amount of $833,936 for the General fund, and the amount of $288,000 for the State Street Aid fund. A second and final reading will take place for this amendment.

Public Works Director Greg Tate put out Requests for Proposals for resurfacing and fencing the tennis and pickleball courts at Red Bank and Kids Korner Park on Redding Road. He recommended the low bids that the commissioners accepted. The fence will be replaced for $36,820 and the courts will be resurfaced for the amount of $24,980. Both items had been included in this year’s budget.

Two HVAC units, estimated to be 30 years old, at the Skipper Fairbanks Sports Complex at 640 Morrison Springs Road will be replaced with energy efficient heat pumps. The low bid for this work was $34,000.

Mr. Tate also received authorization to have an underground storage tank removed at the city’s public works facility at 1801 Pine Breeze Rd. The low bid for that is $42,838. He said the 10,000-gallon tank has recently been pumped out.

The commissioners voted to accept a donation of two bicycle work stations that include mounting posts and basic tools and cradle stands. White Oak Bicycle Co-Op is giving the outdoor stations for the use of city residents an others who regularly ride bicycles within the city to make repairs. The donor is looking for a way to add air pumps in the future.

The city adopted amendments to the Red Bank employee handbook that includes policies recently adopted by the state regarding nursing mothers and insurance payments for employees over the age of 65.

City Manager Martin Granum said that another long-time employee of Red Bank is retiring after working in both the police and fire departments for 32 years. He leaves the police department with the rank of sergeant. Mr. Granum said the city honors him and wishes him the best in the future.

Announcements include the next Red Bank Food Pantry will be on February 15. The MLK city wide clean-up day was moved and will now take place this Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. until 12:30. Participants should meet at Be Caffeinated at 3601 Dayton Blvd. The city offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day.