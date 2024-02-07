Police Say Marquel Lane Shot Unarmed Man Repeatedly In The Back

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the murder of Justin Glover.

Police said 36-year-old Marquel Lane, of 8013 Harper Road, threatened the apparently unarmed victim, pursued him and shot him in the back, then continued to shoot him.

Lane was charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm and has been booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

The charges are in connection with the homicide investigation in the 700 block of E. 48th Street that occurred last Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at approximately 8 p.m. The victim was outside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the back.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators found multiple pistol casings at the scene as well as bloody clothing taken off the victim while life-saving efforts were being attempted.

Witnesses said the victim was shot by a light-skinned black male with reddish hair and beard. A number of witnesses said Lane was the shooter after there was an extended disorder. They said Lane had ties to that location.

Police said they were able to obtain video and audio of the incident that was witnessed by numerous people.

Police said Lane was not suppose to be carrying a gun because of prior domestic assault cases.