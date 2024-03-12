6 Candidates Vying For Catoosa County Chairman After Judge Orders Ballot Reinstatements

Latest Headlines

  Tuesday, March 12, 2024

One Democrat and five Republicans are now contending for Catoosa County, Ga., Commission chairman after a judge ordered several candidates to be on the ballot.

Current Commission Chairman Larry Black, Commissioners Jeff Long and Vanita Hullander and former Commission Chairman Steven Henry had filed suit after the Catoosa County Republican Party had intended to omit them.

The order was from Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson.

The race for Catoosa County Commission chairman now includes Republicans Black and Henry, Mickey E. Headrick, Kay Helton Provonsha and Nick Ware, along with Democrat Greg Bentley. 

Gary Sisk is unopposed for a new term as sheriff. Also unopposed are Tracy Hullender Brown for Superior Court clerk, Gary Wayne Autry for tax commissioner, James T. "Jimmy" Spurling for coroner, John David "Johnny" Gass for Chief Magistrate judge and Jeffrey D. Hullender for Probate judge. 

Dennis M. Forster is running against Commissioner Long in District 1. 

Commissioner Vanita Hullander is opposed by James Elwood Gray Jr. and Richard Tharpe for Commission District 3. Alex Brady is running as a Democrat. Mr. Brady said, "I am excited and honored to be running to represent District 3 on the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners. I was raised in northwest Georgia and have recently returned to settle with my young family in Catoosa County. Our county has faced and will continue to face challenges as we continue to grow and establish a new identity. An identity that is shaped by a long rural tradition, a suburban retreat for workers of Chattanooga, but one that is now ready to take on its own unique form. I desire for that new identity to be one that enhances the lives of all residents, not just some, and one that has a government by the people that works for the people. For too long, voters casting their ballots have had one choice in November for local elections. I’m running to allow voters to have a choice. While I am running on the Democratic party ticket, I invite all - Democrats, Republicans, and independents - to join me in ushering in a new era of local politics."

School Board candidates are:

Matthew Damon Hairston Board of Education at Large

Matthew Cowart Board of Education at Large 

Suzan Gibson Board of Education at Large

Gloria Hunt Board of Education District 1

Denia Darlene Reese Board of Education District 3

Megan Schrader Board of Education District 3

  • 3/12/2024

One Democrat and five Republicans are now contending for Catoosa County, Ga., Commission chairman after a judge ordered several candidates to be on the ballot. Current Commission Chairman ... more

