Latest Headlines

Jasmine Pace Family Carried Out Own Investigation After On Call Missing Persons Detective Would Not Come Out

  • Friday, March 15, 2024
Jason Chen in court
Jason Chen in court

An officer told members of the Jasmine Pace family who had been carrying out their own investigation of their missing daughter, "You've done some great stuff, but we're on it," according to body cam video played in court on Friday.

It turned out that the 22-year-old Ms. Pace had been stabbed 60 times and her body stuffed into a suitcase that was dumped along Suck Creek Road. Jason Chen, her boyfriend at the time, is charged with her killing.

However, the defense is seeking to get Chen off by saying much of the evidence should be thrown out, including that collected by the family when they broke into Chen's apartment at Frazier and Tremont several different times.

The family said they carried out their own investigation when on call missing persons investigator Samansela Blount would not come out after the victim's car was located by the family at the parking lot of the Signal View Apartments.

Officer McKenzie Pierre, who responded to the Mountain Creek Road location, told the family that he would notify the missing persons detective, but they might not come out at the early hour.

The body cam video showed him utter an expletive when he saw who was on duty that night. He then muted the audio on the body cam. He said that was commonly done, though it was not according to protocol.

He said of the missing persons investigator, "I just don't enjoy talking to her, period."

Officer Pierre then returned to the family with the audio still muted, and he said he told them the missing persons detective would not be coming out.

The family then proceeded to the Chen apartment, where they got in several times, allegedly knocking and the door swung open and also using a credit card to slip into the key area. On the subsequent occasions, after they had conferred with officers in the hallway and the police left, they took some of Chen's electronic equipment with them.

Catrina Pace had told Officer Pierre that, several days after she could not reach her daughter on the phone, she had gone to Verizon and they agreed to put her information on a different phone. That enabled her to access her My Chevy app and locate her Chevrolet Equinox.

Pace family members told police that Jasmine had no ties to Mountain Creek Road and it was an odd place for her car to be left.

Using the phone, Ms. Pace found that Jasmine had talked to Chen for 71 minutes on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, prior to leaving home at 11:27 p.m. and arriving at his apartment at 110 Tremont St. at 11:43 p.m.

She said Jasmine met Chen online in May of 2022 and had taken a trip to Chicago with him, but the family had never met him.

Not long after arriving at Tremont, Jasmine's phone went silent, and her banking account and social media accounts were changed out, Ms. Pace said. She said Jasmine never turned off her phone and always stayed in close contact with them.

She said she called Chen and he told her he had not talked with Jasmine for some time, though the phone records said differently.

Ms. Pace said some messages began coming from Jasmine's phone, including one saying she was leaving for a week with a girlfriend to go to South Carolina. Ms. Pace said the girlfriend, who was from Kentucky, denied any such trip.

A "pornographic" photo of Jasmine was posted on her Facebook page. Family members said it was a picture from much earlier. They said Jasmine was very modest and would never have posted the photo.

Ms. Pace said just after Jasmine's car was found, she noticed that early on Wednesday morning Jasmine had sent her a "pin" giving her location at the Chen apartment building.

Told an investigator would not be coming out that night, the Pace family arranged to have Jasmine's car towed to their residence. Her father, Travis Pace, said they were careful not to go inside of the vehicle.

The group of them also headed out to 110 Tremont to see if Jasmine was there. They were able to get security to provide them video of Jasmine arriving at the Tremont parking garage. The Pace sleuths earlier had gathered security footage from the Signal View Apartments.

According to the body cam videos played in court, they began knocking on doors in the early morning asking if anyone knew Chen. They found a resident in a stairwell who said Chen parked next to him, but lived on the second floor.

The family said they knocked on unit 212 and a couple there invited them all in. The couple said early Wednesday morning they heard the cry of a female in distress coming from Chen's 210 apartment next door. They said it lasted about 10 seconds and was so notable that the man wrote down the exact time - 2:15 a.m.

Ms. Pace told patrol officers that the time of the scream was three minutes before the "pin" was sent to her by Jasmine.

The next door neighbor also said, "We sat here for 30 seconds debating whether we should call somebody. In hindsight, we should have."

The man said they were constantly bothered by loud music from the Chen apartment. He said they went on a trip that Friday morning and, when they returned, there was not a sound coming from the apartment.

Several of the Paces then went into the Chen apartment, where they immediately noticed Jasmine's driver's license and credit cards on a table near the front door.

Ms. Pace told arriving officers that she had been getting messages from various individuals saying that Chen had been in trouble at UTC where he was a student and claims that he had been fired from two jobs for alleged identity theft.

Arriving officers at Tremont were told by another officer, "You need to make sure that they are not digging around in that dude's apartment." Two of the officers then made a three-minute search of the apartment, not finding anyone.

One of the arriving officers said he noted that Jasmine's father seemed to be getting exasperated concerning police help, so he pulled him aside to "listen to his side of the story."

The patrol officer told Travis Pace, "I can't imagine the lengths I would go to if it was my daughter."

The officer told the Pace family, "It was phenomenal that you were able to track them down here." He said, "Kudos to you."

Travis Pace on the body cam told the patrol officers that an investigator was needed to check out several things in the case, including talking with two individuals who had gotten messages from Jasmine's phone and helping examine Jasmine's car.

Jarrod Justice, who was the officer in charge of the call, told the family, "You've done some great stuff, but we're on it." He also recommended the family consider hiring a private detective.

He agreed to again try to contact investigator Blount, though he said, "I'm pretty sure I know what she's going to say." He said, "I can't mandate that she come. I can't make her."

Officer Justice called his sergeant, who suggested that they have the dispatcher wake investigator Blount up on the Thanksgiving weekend early morning. The dispatcher told Officer Justice that the missing persons investigator was awaiting his call. He called, told her about the case, and she declined to come out.

As the three patrol officers were leaving 110 Tremont one said, "There's a lot of weird stuff going on here. There's no question it's suspicious."

Officer Justice said he wrote up a report, which was to be transferred to missing persons. But he said the next day he found the matter had been shifted to the homicide division.

Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace
Latest Headlines
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Joins With Walker County Sheriff On Mutual Aid
  • Breaking News
  • 3/15/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Struggling "To Get Mindset Right" As They Probably Lose A #1 Seeding
Dan Fleser: Vols Struggling "To Get Mindset Right" As They Probably Lose A #1 Seeding
  • Sports
  • 3/15/2024
Top-Seeded Vols Get Rough Early Exit From SEC Tournament; 9th-Seed Mississippi State Wins By 17
  • Sports
  • 3/15/2024
Funeral Will Be Friday For Woman Who Died In Wreck On Way To Sister's Baby Shower
Funeral Will Be Friday For Woman Who Died In Wreck On Way To Sister's Baby Shower
  • Breaking News
  • 3/15/2024
Chattanooga Prep Wins Again At State
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/15/2024
UTC Women's Tennis Hosts Worfford
  • Sports
  • 3/15/2024
Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Joins With Walker County Sheriff On Mutual Aid
  • 3/15/2024

The town of Lookout Mountain, Ga. has added protection from the Walker County Sheriff’s Department, which has the authority to come into the city for law enforcement. Now the relationship will ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, HARRY LORENZO 2744 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ON REVOKED, ... more

Chattanooga Earns $4 Million In Federal Grants To Improve Pedestrian Safety, Walkability And Connectivity
  • 3/14/2024

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that the City of Chattanooga has earned $4 million in two federal grants that will help the city improve pedestrian safety and connect communities. ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Airport's Goals Include Adding Denver, LaGuardia, Upping Miami Service
  • 3/14/2024
Food City Still Planning Large New Store On Lee Highway Despite Zoning Setback
  • 3/14/2024
Ring Video Showed Former City Officer Fighting Woman Who Was Later Found Dead
Ring Video Showed Former City Officer Fighting Woman Who Was Later Found Dead
  • 3/14/2024
Financing Package For Southside Stadium Won't Be Ready Until May Or Early June
  • 3/14/2024
Mayor Kelly Approves Another Year's Term For Police Chief Celeste Murphy
  • 3/14/2024
Opinion
Reuse And Refurbish Downtown Buildings For Local Regional History Center And Museum - And Response
  • 3/15/2024
Doesn't Mary Francis Hoots Have County Work To Do? - And Response (2)
  • 3/15/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 15
  • 3/15/2024
Profiles Of Valor: John Willis
Profiles Of Valor: John Willis
  • 3/15/2024
Weekly Senate Wrap: Week 9
  • 3/15/2024
Sports
Top-Seeded Vols Get Rough Early Exit From SEC Tournament; 9th-Seed Mississippi State Wins By 17
  • 3/15/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Struggling "To Get Mindset Right" As They Probably Lose A #1 Seeding
Dan Fleser: Vols Struggling "To Get Mindset Right" As They Probably Lose A #1 Seeding
  • 3/15/2024
Chattanooga FC Opens MLS NEXT Pro Season Saturday At Finley
  • 3/15/2024
Randy Smith: Time To Address The Brawl
Randy Smith: Time To Address The Brawl
  • 3/13/2024
Lee Women Set To Face Nova Southwestern In NCAA DII South Regional
  • 3/13/2024
Happenings
Roddy Enlightens Civitans On Immigration, Legalizing Of Marijuana, Unemployment Cures
  • 3/15/2024
Hunter Museum Acquires Work By International Art Star(s)
Hunter Museum Acquires Work By International Art Star(s)
  • 3/15/2024
Emily P. Freeman To Keynote On Point's Luncheon, Love Wins
  • 3/15/2024
Upcoming Street Closures
  • 3/15/2024
Marine Corps League Southeast Regional Conference To Be This Weekend
  • 3/14/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/14/2024
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Prepare To Showcase "The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe"
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Prepare To Showcase "The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe"
  • 3/14/2024
Best of Grizzard- Donald J’s Dilemma
Best of Grizzard- Donald J’s Dilemma
  • 3/15/2024
It's The Last Day For Current Format On Big FM 106.9
  • 3/13/2024
Road To Nightfall Lineup Announced
  • 3/12/2024
Opinion
Reuse And Refurbish Downtown Buildings For Local Regional History Center And Museum - And Response
  • 3/15/2024
Doesn't Mary Francis Hoots Have County Work To Do? - And Response (2)
  • 3/15/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 15
  • 3/15/2024
Dining
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
The Creag At McLemore Has Special St. Patrick's Offerings
  • 3/12/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee Supreme Court Adopts Technology Strategic Plan For State Judiciary
  • 3/15/2024
New Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation STEM Center Now Open In Chattanooga
New Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation STEM Center Now Open In Chattanooga
  • 3/15/2024
Georgia Labor Commissioner Says He Has Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer
  • 3/15/2024
Real Estate
Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale Of Chattanooga Walmart Shadow-Anchored Retail Center
  • 3/15/2024
Vision Hospitality Group Names Mason Thornburg As Chief Financial Officer
Vision Hospitality Group Names Mason Thornburg As Chief Financial Officer
  • 3/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 February Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 February Market Report
  • 3/14/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Foundation Awards Rome Home Builders Association Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Rome Home Builders Association Scholarships
  • 3/14/2024
GPS Seniors Inducted Into Cum Laude Society
GPS Seniors Inducted Into Cum Laude Society
  • 3/14/2024
ACE Mentorship Program Of Greater Chattanooga Hosts Annual Awards Banquet
ACE Mentorship Program Of Greater Chattanooga Hosts Annual Awards Banquet
  • 3/13/2024
Living Well
United Way To Use $1.5 Million Grant Secured By Rep. Fleischmann To Expand 211 Service
  • 3/14/2024
New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In East Hamilton Responding To Increased Need For Dementia Care
New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In East Hamilton Responding To Increased Need For Dementia Care
  • 3/14/2024
2024 Chattanooga Heart Ball Celebrates The American Heart Association’s 100th Birthday
2024 Chattanooga Heart Ball Celebrates The American Heart Association’s 100th Birthday
  • 3/14/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
2024-25 Hunting And Trapping Recommendations To Be Made At March Commission Meeting
  • 3/14/2024
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
  • 3/14/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
  • 3/12/2024
Travel
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Notable Time When Politics And Faith Intersected
Bob Tamasy: A Notable Time When Politics And Faith Intersected
  • 3/14/2024
Community Partners Collaborate To Host 2024 Chattanooga Men's Health Summit
Community Partners Collaborate To Host 2024 Chattanooga Men's Health Summit
  • 3/13/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
  • 3/11/2024
Obituaries
Kathyleen Juanita Yates Wells
Kathyleen Juanita Yates Wells
  • 3/15/2024
Noland Fletcher Smith, Sr.
Noland Fletcher Smith, Sr.
  • 3/15/2024
Thomas Edwin Greer
Thomas Edwin Greer
  • 3/15/2024
Area Obituaries
Hall, Anita Patrica Own (Athens)
Hall, Anita Patrica Own (Athens)
  • 3/15/2024
Fisher, Martha Nichols (
Fisher, Martha Nichols (
  • 3/15/2024
Blevins, Wesley "Wes" (Trenton)
Blevins, Wesley "Wes" (Trenton)
  • 3/15/2024