Funeral Will Be Friday For Woman Who Died In Wreck On Way To Sister's Baby Shower

Funeral services will be Friday for a young Chattanooga woman who died last Saturday when her motorcycle struck a car while she was on her way to her sister's baby shower.

Maria Andrea Botero, 27, was the assistant manager at the Starbucks in downtown Chattanooga, and an active member of Word and Spirit Church. Family members said she recently quit her job to pray and seek guidance regarding attending ministry school, studying media production, or missionary work in the Fiji Islands.

Family members also said, "Words cannot describe the depth of her vigorous spirit. She will be affectionately remembered by everyone who knew her for her sincere love for Jesus, her family, friends, animals, and for experiencing the fullness that life offers in every moment. Her smile beamed radiantly and her adventurous spirit permeated everything she did. From flying airplanes to scuba diving, to rock climbing, working out, riding her bike, hiking, and enjoying nature, she loved all things exploring and wild. She was admired for her natural leadership, character, and for having a servant’s heart. She was compassionate and giving, and above all else, always wanted to serve the Kingdom of God on earth. Her family is devastated by this loss and is deeply grateful for all the messages, prayers, and gestures of support from the local community, from across the United States and from overseas. A life well lived; an exemplary life cut short."

She is survived by her father, Juan Bautista Botero of Washington, D.C; her mother, Lizbeth “Lizzy” Angela Cohen, her brother, Juan David Botero of Athens, Tn.; and her two sisters, Raquel Grace (Garrett) Morris and Ana Carolina (Coty) Morris of Ringgold.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel on East Brainerd Road with Pastor Taylor Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow at Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Hixson.

The family will receive friends for visitation between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.