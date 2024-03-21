Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ending In Marion County

The passenger in the vehicle was visibly distressed, holding onto a grab bar in the truck and looked as though she was crying and panicking.

The driver failed to obey traffic laws and had complete disregard for other motorists on the roadway. Police continued to pursue southbound on Highway 28 at Ketner Mill Road when Powells Crossroads Police attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the motorist. However, the driver swerved out of the way and the spike was unsuccessful. Jasper units attempted to deploy spike strips; however, the driver swerved into the grassy shoulder area of the road. The Drug Task Force joined the pursuit at this time as well.

Whitwell Police joined the pursuit and took lead as it entered Whitwell City Limits.The vehicle was described as an older model Chevrolet S-10 bearing Tennessee registration 474-BLXN. Police observed the driver to be a white man with a white woman in the passenger seat. The vehicle was observed to be traveling southbound at a high rate of speed with speeds up to 87 miles per hour.

At approximately 10:56 a.m., police were notified that a motor vehicle pursuit was headed into Marion County that had been initiated by the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office. Police were advised that the driver had fled from a traffic stop in their jurisdiction and a pursuit ensued.



The driver struck a DTF vehicle on the driver side. The driver was observed drinking alcohol which was later confirmed to be Fireball, while in pursuit. The driver then continued to flee westbound on Interstate 24 without regard of other motorists on the roadway. Police continued to attempt to end the pursuit, however were continuously unsuccessful.



The pursuit passed Interstate 24 Westbound at the 152 mile marker when the suspect's vehicle struck something on the roadway which resulted in his tire being popped. The driver then drove his vehicle into the median and turned eastbound on Interstate 24. At this time the vehicle pursuit came to an end.



While DTF agents and officers were removing the driver from the vehicle, he exited the truck bearing a red kitchen knife in his left hand. The driver at this time was placed into custody without any further incident or injury.



The driver was identified as Jacob Seth Finley. Finley advised that he ran because he had just gotten out of prison and is on parole.



The woman in the vehicle was identified as Teal Taylor. She advised that numerous times throughout the pursuit he advised he "wasn't going to stop" and she requested for him to stop approximately six or seven times and he reiterated he wasn't stopping.



Finley advised police that he "intended for us to kill him" which was part of the reason he was holding the knife. In the vehicle police located the Fireball he had been drinking while driving.



The female passenger was released from the scene.



Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting the driving under the influence and open container charges. Whitwell Police is charging Finley with aggravated assault x2, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, felony evading arrest, and resisting arrest.



Finley is set to be in court on April 17, at the Marion County Courthouse.