Uniformed Services Captain Injured In Head-On Collision With Suspect Vehicle

Previous Next

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 10 a.m. on Friday, to Hunter Road for a call involving an aggravated domestic assault. While en route to the incident, deputies encountered the suspect attempting to flee the Ooltewah area near I-75 south and attempted a vehicle stop. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Due to traffic conditions, deputies broke off the pursuit near Bonny Oaks Drive. A short time later, a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant located the suspect vehicle heading north on Highway 153 towards the Chickamauga Dam. Deputies then began to pursue the vehicle north on Highway 153.



While headed northbound on Highway 153, the suspect encountered a Uniformed Services captain responding from the opposing direction with his emergency equipment engaged when a head on collision occurred with the suspect. All preliminary information at this time indicates the suspect intentionally struck Captain Spencer Daniels’ patrol vehicle.



Captain Daniels sustained a hand injury in the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. The suspect, identified as Matthew Jacob Lockhart, also sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.



“Our deputies risk their lives every day and what occurred here highlights the dangerous job our personnel perform each and every day in order to keep Hamilton County safe. I am thankful Captain Daniels was not seriously injured or killed in this incident while trying to apprehend this violent and reckless offender. I would also like to thank our partner agency, CPD, for their assistance in taking this suspect into custody immediately after the crash,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.



At this time, the HCSO is investigating the incident and subsequent pursuit; however, the crash involving Captain Daniels and the suspect is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) as per our agency policy when one of our vehicles is involved in an accident.



Charges against Lockart are currently pending the outcome of the completed investigation.



The mugshot of Lockhart is from a previous, unrelated arrest in November, 2023.

