Gunfire Breaks Out After Trio Break Into Harrison Home; 1 Intruder Killed

Three men who broke into a Harrison home early Tuesday morning exchanged shots with the homeowner and one of the intruders was killed.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a home invasion in the 6300 block of Shirley Pond Road. Upon arrival, they discovered one suspect deceased from gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office said, "The preliminary investigation reveals three armed suspects broke into a home where they were confronted by the homeowner. Gunfire was exchanged between the homeowner and suspects. One of the suspects was struck during the exchange and died at the scene. Two other suspects jumped through a window to escape and fled the scene.

"Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, Patrol Services, Investigative Services and UAS Team (Drone) responded to the scene and searched the immediate area but were unsuccessful in locating the individuals. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation.

"The Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and apprehend the suspects involved in this violent incident."

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's cooperation in providing any relevant information that may aid in resolving this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022.