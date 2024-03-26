County Schools Stress Vision Safety During Upcoming Partial Solar Eclipse

County School officials are focusing on vision safety during the upcoming partial solar eclipse.

It is scheduled to occur on Monday, April 8, from around 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

School officials said, "Monday, April 8, will remain a normal school day for our district.

"While this is an exciting event, we recognize the importance of ensuring the safety of our students during this event, especially since it coincides with some school dismissal times. We ask that all parents have a discussion with their students regarding safety during the eclipse.

"We ask that you discuss the below with your students prior to the partial solar eclipse on April 8:

? Looking directly at the sun without proper eyewear is NEVER healthy.

? We know this may be extra tempting during the eclipse. Please emphasize the importance of NOT looking directly at the sun without proper eye wear. Regular sunglasses, tinted windows, o rlooking out of regular bus or car windows do not provide adequate protection and can cause eye damage.

? If you plan to dismiss your child early on this day, please ensurethat you sign your child out of school by 1:00 p.m.For additional resources on solar eclipse safety and information, please visit the following links:

? Eye Safety

? Solar Eclipse Glasses

? Eclipse Simulation We are aware some families may want to use this day as a family learning experience and we encourage you to do so at your own discretion and we will excuse any half day absence. At Hamilton County Schools, the safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities.By working together as a community and taking necessary precautions, we can ensure that our children have a safe and enriching experience during the solar eclipse.Thank you for your support in keeping all students safe.