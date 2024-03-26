Latest Headlines

County Schools Stress Vision Safety During Upcoming Partial Solar Eclipse

  • Tuesday, March 26, 2024

County School officials are focusing on vision safety during the upcoming partial solar eclipse.

It is scheduled to occur on Monday, April 8, from around 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

School officials said, "Monday, April 8, will remain a normal school day for our district.

"While this is an exciting event, we recognize the importance of ensuring the safety of our students during this event, especially since it coincides with some school dismissal times. We ask that all parents have a discussion with their students regarding safety during the eclipse.

"We ask that you discuss the below with your students prior to the partial solar eclipse on April 8:

? Looking directly at the sun without proper eyewear is NEVER healthy.

? We know this may be extra tempting during the eclipse. Please emphasize the importance of NOT looking directly at the sun without proper eye wear. Regular sunglasses, tinted windows, o rlooking out of regular bus or car windows do not provide adequate protection and can cause eye damage.

? If you plan to dismiss your child early on this day, please ensurethat you sign your child out of school by 1:00 p.m.For additional resources on solar eclipse safety and information, please visit the following links:

? Eye Safety

? Solar Eclipse Glasses

? Eclipse Simulation We are aware some families may want to use this day as a family learning experience and we encourage you to do so at your own discretion and we will excuse any half day absence. At Hamilton County Schools, the safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities.By working together as a community and taking necessary precautions, we can ensure that our children have a safe and enriching experience during the solar eclipse.Thank you for your support in keeping all students safe.

Latest Headlines
Utah Man Arrested Murfreesboro After Kidnapping Son At Gunpoint In Rossville
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2024
W Road To Be Closed For 2 Weeks Beginning Monday
W Road To Be Closed For 2 Weeks Beginning Monday
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2024
TDOT Awards US 27 Landscaping Project In Hamilton County
TDOT Awards US 27 Landscaping Project In Hamilton County
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2024
County Schools Stress Vision Safety During Upcoming Partial Solar Eclipse
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2024
Covenant's Mitchell, Witt named To Post season Teams; Onufrock Named Tennis Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2024
Lee's Hendricks Named To NABC Teams; Will Join Coach Smith In All-Star Game
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2024
Breaking News
Utah Man Arrested Murfreesboro After Kidnapping Son At Gunpoint In Rossville
  • 3/26/2024

A non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his three-year-old son from his Georgia home was apprehended within two and a half hours Tuesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies in Murfreesboro, ... more

W Road To Be Closed For 2 Weeks Beginning Monday
W Road To Be Closed For 2 Weeks Beginning Monday
  • 3/26/2024

The W Road will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, April 1, to complete milling, paving, and safety enhancement work. Electronic message boards are on site to notify residents of the upcoming ... more

Leslie Gets 5-Year Sentence For Being Violent Offender With A Gun
  • 3/26/2024

Efrem Zimblist Leslie Jr. has been sentenced to serve five years in state prison for being a felon with a gun. Leslie, 28, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn. Assistant District ... more

Breaking News
33 Kayakers, Including Children, Stranded On Nickajack Lake Due To High Winds Monday Evening
33 Kayakers, Including Children, Stranded On Nickajack Lake Due To High Winds Monday Evening
  • 3/26/2024
$100,000 Powerball Winner in Hixson; $50,000 Winners In Cleveland And Chattanooga
  • 3/26/2024
New Townhouse Damaged By Fire Late Monday Night
New Townhouse Damaged By Fire Late Monday Night
  • 3/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/26/2024
WDEF TV Turns 70
WDEF TV Turns 70
  • 3/25/2024
Opinion
Follow Milwaukee Municipal Waste Sewage Treatment Plant's Example
  • 3/24/2024
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
  • 3/22/2024
Education: A Brighter Future For All
  • 3/26/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 26, 2024
  • 3/26/2024
National Medal Of Honor Day
National Medal Of Honor Day
  • 3/25/2024
Sports
UTC's Shawn Poppie Named Clemson Coach
  • 3/26/2024
Lookouts To Play 6 Games As The "Chattanooga Wreckers"
  • 3/26/2024
Dan Fleser: Departure Of Rickea Jackson Leaves Big Hole For Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Departure Of Rickea Jackson Leaves Big Hole For Lady Vols
  • 3/26/2024
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
  • 3/26/2024
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
  • 3/26/2024
Happenings
EPB To Add 10 New Works To Community Mural On 10th Street
  • 3/26/2024
Colson Center President John Stonestreet To Keynote One Hundred Years 30th Anniversary Fundraising Gala April 11
  • 3/26/2024
Life With Ferris: Adjust My Crown
Life With Ferris: Adjust My Crown
  • 3/25/2024
Upcoming Street Closures
  • 3/26/2024
Submariners Lost In The Line Of Duty In 65 Submarines To Be Honored
  • 3/25/2024
Entertainment
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
  • 3/25/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
  • 3/25/2024
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Returns April 13-14
  • 3/22/2024
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/22/2024
The Mountain Opry Will Be Held Saturday At The Bachman Community Center
  • 3/22/2024
Opinion
Follow Milwaukee Municipal Waste Sewage Treatment Plant's Example
  • 3/24/2024
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
  • 3/22/2024
Education: A Brighter Future For All
  • 3/26/2024
Dining
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
Business/Government
Ben Philyaw Named CPD Officer Of The Year
Ben Philyaw Named CPD Officer Of The Year
  • 3/26/2024
Bradley, Walker And Whitfield Counties Receive $30,000 For Community Connectivity
  • 3/26/2024
Total Quality Logistics Opens Office On Market Street
  • 3/26/2024
Real Estate
344-Unit Apartment Community On Gunbarrel Road Now Leasing
344-Unit Apartment Community On Gunbarrel Road Now Leasing
  • 3/26/2024
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
  • 3/21/2024
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
  • 3/21/2024
Student Scene
TDOE Releases 2022-23 Report Card
  • 3/26/2024
UTC School Of Education Announces Director Roles For Dr. Kim Wingate And Dr. Allen Pratt
UTC School Of Education Announces Director Roles For Dr. Kim Wingate And Dr. Allen Pratt
  • 3/26/2024
CSCCs Student Wildlife Society Places 10th In Competition
CSCCs Student Wildlife Society Places 10th In Competition
  • 3/26/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Receives National, Regional, State And Local Recognition For Medical Excellence
Hamilton Medical Center Receives National, Regional, State And Local Recognition For Medical Excellence
  • 3/26/2024
Bunny Hop! 2024 Event Benefiting Chambliss Center For Children Is May 3
Bunny Hop! 2024 Event Benefiting Chambliss Center For Children Is May 3
  • 3/26/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Releases “Milestones” Magazine; Features Chattanooga-Area Stories
Morning Pointe Senior Living Releases “Milestones” Magazine; Features Chattanooga-Area Stories
  • 3/26/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Rep. Dan Howell Seeks Expansion Of Water Releases On Ocoee River
  • 3/25/2024
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
  • 3/25/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
  • 3/23/2024
Travel
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Taking A Brief Look At Life’s Brevity
Bob Tamasy: Taking A Brief Look At Life’s Brevity
  • 3/25/2024
Refuge Assembly To Host Amazing Bible Discoveries Presentation March 31
Refuge Assembly To Host Amazing Bible Discoveries Presentation March 31
  • 3/25/2024
"Son, I'll Go All The Way With You" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/26/2024
Obituaries
Marvin Kenneth Dedmon
Marvin Kenneth Dedmon
  • 3/26/2024
Janice Annette Lankford
Janice Annette Lankford
  • 3/26/2024
Gregory Leon “Greg” Smith
Gregory Leon “Greg” Smith
  • 3/26/2024