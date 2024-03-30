East Brainerd Youth Group Says Shooting Incident Was "Intense And Terrifying"

Officials of the East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association said the shooting incident at the ball fields on Friday nights "was intense and terrifying for us all."

Officials said, "This is something we would have never imagined occurring at our ballpark. We would like to thank all local law enforcement and EMS for their swift and timely response. Our top priority is to ensure everyone's safety.

"Since 1965 East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association has been a safe haven for friends and families to enjoy America’s pastime. The park has gained respect as more than a place to play, but also a facility where kids grow, learn, and become stewards of the game fostering growth for the next generation.



"EBYAA prides itself on being a sanctuary for families and kids to have fun. The abhorrent actions of a few will not be tolerated in any form or fashion at our facilities. We are determined that this event will not define us as a park or our season.



"There is a zero-tolerance policy regarding behavior unbecoming of a parent, coach, or player towards any other parents, coaches, players, or league officials. We are committed to investing resources to provide on-site, law-enforcement presence and additional security measures for all remaining games.



"Thank you for your continued support as we move forward this season."

An arrest was made in a parking lot shooting that left one man with critical injuries.