Vols Headed To Elite 8 After Beating Creighton, 82-75
Latest Headlines

East Brainerd Youth Group Says Shooting Incident Was "Intense And Terrifying"

  • Saturday, March 30, 2024

Officials of the East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association said the shooting incident at the ball fields on Friday nights "was intense and terrifying for us all."

Officials said, "This is something we would have never imagined occurring at our ballpark. We would like to thank all local law enforcement and EMS for their swift and timely response. Our top priority is to ensure everyone's safety.

"Since 1965 East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association has been a safe haven for friends and families to enjoy America’s pastime. The park has gained respect as more than a place to play, but also a facility where kids grow, learn, and become stewards of the game fostering growth for the next generation.

"EBYAA prides itself on being a sanctuary for families and kids to have fun. The abhorrent actions of a few will not be tolerated in any form or fashion at our facilities. We are determined that this event will not define us as a park or our season.

"There is a zero-tolerance policy regarding behavior unbecoming of a parent, coach, or player towards any other parents, coaches, players, or league officials. We are committed to investing resources to provide on-site, law-enforcement presence and additional security measures for all remaining games.

"Thank you for your continued support as we move forward this season."

An arrest was made in a parking lot shooting that left one man with critical injuries.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2024
Lee Softball Splits With Top Ranked North Georgia, Baseball Falls To Tusculum
  • Sports
  • 3/30/2024
East Brainerd Youth Group Says Shooting Incident Was "Intense And Terrifying"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/30/2024
UTC Tennis Falls 4-3 To Furman
  • Sports
  • 3/30/2024
Lee Baseball Wins Two; Lady Flames Softball Loses Two
  • Sports
  • 3/30/2024
Covenant Baseball Takes Series From LaGrange
  • Sports
  • 3/30/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA, RAMONCITO B 1605 DEVLAN FOREST LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol DRIVING ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLANCHARD, GREYSON COLE 2005 BRENTHAVEN DR MOUNT JULIET, 371228244 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PUBLIC ... more

Plans Proceeding For New East Ridge Pavilion, Widening Of North Mack Smith Road
  • 3/29/2024

The East Ridge City Council has approved plans for the city’s new multi-purpose pavilion. Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects was chosen to design the facility last November and the site plan, ... more

Breaking News
Wamp, Watson, Martin, Helton To Speak Out On UAW Volkswagen Issue
  • 3/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/29/2024
County Mayor Wamp Touts School Improvements, New County Road Fund, In State Of The County Talk
  • 3/28/2024
Separate Funeral Services Set For Best Friends Who Died In Soddy Daisy Wreck
Separate Funeral Services Set For Best Friends Who Died In Soddy Daisy Wreck
  • 3/28/2024
New Hope Fire Department Disputes TWRA Report On Kayaker Rescues
  • 3/28/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Mary Edwards Walker
Profiles Of Valor: Mary Edwards Walker
  • 3/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Elected Or Appointed Judges
Jerry Summers: Elected Or Appointed Judges
  • 3/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Buck Stops Here
Jerry Summers: Buck Stops Here
  • 3/29/2024
Abandoned Derelict Boat Poses A Danger - And Response (2)
  • 3/29/2024
How Do You Measure The Success Of D.E.I.?
  • 3/29/2024
Sports
PGA Hope, Junior Golf and Bear Trace Highlight Local Golf Storylines
PGA Hope, Junior Golf and Bear Trace Highlight Local Golf Storylines
  • 3/30/2024
Tennessee Headed For Elite 8 After Sweeping Past Creighton, 82-75
  • 3/30/2024
The Elite 18: Choosing The Chattanooga Area’s Best Golf Holes
The Elite 18: Choosing The Chattanooga Area’s Best Golf Holes
  • 3/29/2024
Chattanooga Completes Three-Game Sweep Of ETSU
  • 3/30/2024
Furman Tennis Too Much for Mocs, Win 7-0
  • 3/30/2024
Happenings
Vietnam Veterans Day Celebrated In Chattanooga
Vietnam Veterans Day Celebrated In Chattanooga
  • 3/30/2024
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Hamilton County D.A. Coty Wamp
  • 3/30/2024
The Porch Is Always Open At The Bluehouse Convalescent Home
  • 3/29/2024
Tennessee Republican Women "Take Over The House"
  • 3/30/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About The Eclipse, March Madness, And New Fast-Food Offerings
  • 3/29/2024
Entertainment
Road to Nightfall Finale Is April 6
  • 3/29/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/28/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas April 10
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas April 10
  • 3/29/2024
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Wind Symphony Concert
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Wind Symphony Concert
  • 3/29/2024
Harnsberger And Jones To Present Faculty Recital At Lee Wednesday
Harnsberger And Jones To Present Faculty Recital At Lee Wednesday
  • 3/28/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Mary Edwards Walker
Profiles Of Valor: Mary Edwards Walker
  • 3/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Elected Or Appointed Judges
Jerry Summers: Elected Or Appointed Judges
  • 3/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Buck Stops Here
Jerry Summers: Buck Stops Here
  • 3/29/2024
Dining
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
Gig City Girls Celebrates Women's History Month
Gig City Girls Celebrates Women's History Month
  • 3/29/2024
Unemployment Drops In Every County Across Tennessee
  • 3/28/2024
K9 Discovers 16 Grams Of Cocaine In Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/29/2024
Real Estate
Fanci Moore: Realtors Celebrate Heart Month
  • 3/28/2024
Granite Heights Apartments On Chamberlain Avenue Sell For $5,250,000
Granite Heights Apartments On Chamberlain Avenue Sell For $5,250,000
  • 3/28/2024
Retail Parcels In Red Bank Sell For $5.2 Million
Retail Parcels In Red Bank Sell For $5.2 Million
  • 3/28/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Earns 2024-25 Military Friendly School Gold Designation
  • 3/29/2024
Lee Faculty, Students Present At Sports Medicine Conference
Lee Faculty, Students Present At Sports Medicine Conference
  • 3/29/2024
UTC Recognized As Military Friendly School
  • 3/28/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 3/29/2024
Foundation House Ministries Awarded $790,000 TN Strong Families Grant
Foundation House Ministries Awarded $790,000 TN Strong Families Grant
  • 3/28/2024
Hamilton Sports Medicine Celebrates Athletic Training Month
Hamilton Sports Medicine Celebrates Athletic Training Month
  • 3/29/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Rep. Dan Howell Seeks Expansion Of Water Releases On Ocoee River
  • 3/25/2024
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
  • 3/25/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
  • 3/23/2024
Travel
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Church
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals Easter Sunday
  • 3/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: Passover: An Event of Great Importance For Us All
Bob Tamasy: Passover: An Event of Great Importance For Us All
  • 3/28/2024
Central Church Of Christ To Host Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic And Pet Care Event
  • 3/29/2024
Obituaries
Marian Larson
Marian Larson
  • 3/30/2024
Clifford Eugene McGee
Clifford Eugene McGee
  • 3/30/2024
Betty Spence
Betty Spence
  • 3/30/2024