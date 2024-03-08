Teems Vs. Whitfield And Stultz Vs. Wilson To Headline Walker County Elections

Angela Teems will be challenging Walker County Commission Chairman Shannon Whitfield, and Don Stultz, a retired Georgia State Patrol Commander, is running against veteran Sheriff Steve Wilson in the upcoming election.

Ms. Teems, of Chickamauga, was Walker County director of human resources after a career as manager of legal representation for Blue Cross. Prior to that she was a paralegal and office manager in Chattanooga.

Mr. Whitfield was sole commissioner prior to the change to a five-member commission with a chairman with executive duties.

Friday was the end of the qualifying period in Walker County.

Brian Hart, who represents District 3 on the Walker County Commission, is being opposed by Melvin Von Moody and Courtney Johnson.

Robert Stultz did not seek a new term on the County Commission in District 4. Running will be Gene Wilson and Jamey Hulsey.

Dennis Willerson, a retired school psychologist, is seeking the District 1 County School Board seat. Stacy Meeks is on the ballot in District 4 and Phyllis White Hunter in District 5.

Mike Cameron is running again in state House District 1 with UTC professor Jack Zibluk of Dade County running as a Democrat. Steve Tarvin is again running in State House District 2.

Angela Pence of Chickamauga is running for the State Senate District 53. The seat is held by Colton Moore of Dade County.

Dewayne Wilson, a former coroner, is opposing the incumbent, Billy Sims.