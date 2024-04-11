5 Officers Get Promotions At Lookout Mountain, Tn.

Chief Dale Taylor and Capt. Chris Catrett photo by Gail Perry Chief Taylor and Sgt. Steve Murray photo by Gail Perry Mayor Walker Jones and Lt. Brighton Spain photo by Gail Perry Chief Taylor and Sgt. Christopher Palmer photo by Gail Perry Previous Next

Five promotions were made in the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police Department during the monthly meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission.

Officer Christopher Palmer began his career in 1995 with the Chattanooga Police Department. In 1990 he began field training new officers coming out of the police academy. He became an investigator with the organized crime division, worked in undercover investigations, and as a gang unit supervisor. He joined the Lookout Mountain Police Department last November and is currently attending classes to obtain basic firefighter certification. Officer Palmer was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Officer Steve Murray served in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps beginning at age 18, and was deployed during Operation Desert Storm. After leaving the military, his law enforcement career began in 1995 as a corrections officer and then as deputy sheriff. Next, he completed the Tennessee Police Academy in 1997 and has worked in corrections, the transport of prisoners, in courts, as a police officer, a deputy sheriff a school resource officer and on a SWAT team. In August 2022 he came to Lookout Mountain, and since then has completed the state required basic firefighting course and is currently working to obtain Fire Fighter 1 certification. Officer Murray has been promoted to the rank of sergeant also.

Sgt. Cristina De La Torres began her career in 2005 in emergency services with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department in corrections. She then completed the Chattanooga Police Academy and worked in patrol, fugitive, vice, narcotics, crime suppression and robbery. In 2017 she moved to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and to Lookout Mountain in 2021, where she has completed Basic EMT training. She has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Sgt. Brighton Spain started his career in 2007 as a firefighter with the Rhea County Volunteer Fire Department, followed by the Dayton Fire and Rescue squad. In 2012 he learned engine operations and rescue and ladder operations in Franklin, Pa. Moving back to Tennessee, he went though the Cleveland State Police Academy then worked with the Collegedale PD where he became certified in drone operations, police motorcycle operations and as a field training officer. He joined the Lookout Mountain department in 2020 where he has been instrumental with the communications and computer security systems. He has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Chris Catrett began his career in central Florida where he trained as a firefighter and obtained his National Registry Paramedic licensed. He moved to Tennessee to work as a paramedic with Hamilton County EMS. He joined Lookout Mountain Police and Fire in 2021 and in August that year he completed the Cleveland State Police Academy. His training has continued with obtaining his Rope Technician for cave and cliff rescue and completing SWAT school. He has leaned the administrative side of running a shift and being in a command role. He has now been promoted to the rank of captain.

Commissioner Jim Bentley thanked them all for keeping residents of the town safe and said that with all the training and credentials of these police officers, he feels well protected.

In the mayor’s report, Walker Jones thanked Frank Fowler for the help he provided in cleaning up Temple Park and the new bench he had built in honor of his late wife Gay. The mayor also thanked his wife Elizabeth and Natalie Huffaker for their contributions to beautifying the town. Some new trees were planted around the Commons and the two helped chose the trees.

A big part of the new budget will include paving, said Mayor Jones. The town gets about $70,000 each year from the state gas tax, but that will not go far in paving, he said. He would like to include $200,000 to $250,000 annually in the budget to resurface the worst roads. The town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. has a total of 27 miles of roads, with 8-10 miles that need to be paved. The plan will be to start with the main arteries and then move to the smaller streets.

Lookout Mountain, Tn. is making sure that measures are in place before problems surface. Fire and Police Chief and Town Marshal Dale Taylor said there is a need to clarify when a house is beyond renovations. He has had inquiries from several contractors to know the extent of work that will be required by the town before they offer a bid to renovate a house that was built in the early 1900’s.

Town Attorney Brian Smith said it is up to the discretion of Building Inspector Tim Thornbury to determine if a renovation is 50 percent of the value of a house. If renovations hit that threshold, then the house and all systems, including heat, air, electric and plumbing, would have to be brought up to 100 percent of the new building codes. It is all about life safety, said Chief Taylor.

The town also needs to have a plan in place for animal control that could put the officers in danger. The existing ordinance was created when there was a kennel to keep stray dogs. The kennel is no longer available because of liability issues, and now that option needs to be removed and the ordinance needs to be updated. Chief Taylor hopes to get an agreement with the Humane Society on an as-call basis. In the past, there has only been a need for this service just once or twice a year so there is no need for a monthly contract. The chief will provide information to Attorney Smith who will rewrite the ordinance.

The new car decals have arrived and are now on sale. The cost is $10 per vehicle before June 1 and $15 after. Fire and Police Commissioner Bentley gave a reminder that it is a town ordinance for residents have the decals. Forms to fill out are on the town’s website and it can be mailed or dropped off at Town Hall.

Income from the parking meters around Point Park and the Incline reached $22,520 in the month of July last year. In March 2024, the amount collected was $3,365. The town is hopeful that number will continue to increase as tourist season begins, said Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger.

Ms. Pippenger introduced Lookout Mountain, Tn.’s newest employee. Jennifer Hopper will join the staff as a bookkeeper and as an assistant to the town consultant.

The roads within town limits will soon be re-striped with reflective paint, said Mayor Walker Jones in the Public Works monthly report he gave on behalf of William Valadez. Wood slats have been replaced in the fence around the public works building, but still need to be painted. Brush has accumulated on the roads in recent weeks because two trucks used by the department have been in the shop for repairs.

Baseball practice for the new season has begun on the mountain, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey. And new poles and lights have now been installed at Senter Field. All the work was done with very little damage to the field, he said.

Lookout Mountain School will hold graduation for the class of 2024 at the end of May, said Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood. As this school year ends, Kindergarten registration for next year has already taken place. On May 2 an open house at LMS will welcome the new Kindergarteners and their parents. TCAP testing will start the week of April 15 and will continue for two weeks, ending April 26. The entire school joined with the community to watch the solar eclipse last Monday.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be May 14 at 5 p.m.