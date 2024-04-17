Latest Headlines

Lee Baseball To Host Military Appreciation Day

  • Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Lee University baseball coach Mark Brew, his staff and players have once again joined with local businesses and the Cleveland community to host the annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday (April 20). Veterans of all branches of the armed forces will be honored.

The event is slated for 12:15 at Larry Carpenter Stadium. Fans and veterans are encouraged to arrive at park by Noon. The stadium is located directly behind Ocoee Middle School.

This will be the 12th year the Flames and Lee University have teamed together to host the event that has raised over $100,000 for local military organizations during that time.

“I think that is really neat,” Brew said.
“It shows the businesses in the community are invested in what is going on. It also shows the people in the community are invested and want to say thanks to these people that are true heroes.”

The Bank of Cleveland has teamed with the baseball team each year to help sponsor the event. Scott Taylor, son of the late Bobby Taylor, said he knows his father would be proud to be associated with the event that benefits local veteran’s organizations.

Bobby Taylor was a veteran of World War II, where he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps — flying an untold number of perilous bombing missions over Nazi Germany. Taylor also gave his time, talents, and courage to the Army National Guard in the Korean War.

“My dad would be so proud to know his love of and respect for the military is not only continued through the scholarship, but through an event like this where veterans are honored for their service,” Scott Taylor said.

Each year a scholarship is presented to a Lee student in honor of the late Bobby Taylor. The scholarship goes to a student, who is either a member of one of the branches or has a family member who serves or is a veteran. This year the George R. “Bobby” Taylor Memorial Scholarship recipient is junior nursing student Hannah Robbins of Maryville, Tenn. whose father served in the military.

Schedule of Events

12:15- Veterans brought onto the field to be honored.

12:20 Remarks to veterans from Tennessee State Senator Adam Lowe

12:30 Armed Forces Medley music

12:35 Presentation of Plaques to local Military Recruiters

12:40 Presentation of the Bobby Taylor Memorial Scholarship

12:45 Moment of Silence/Prayer – Dr. David Smartt – Professor of Business at Lee University/Retired US Army Colonel Chaplain

12:47 Presentation of Colors – Scottish American Military Society

12:50 National Anthem – former Marine fighter pilot Captain Tom Wickes

12:53 Ceremonial 1st Pitch – Jimmie Doughten United States Navy and Disabled American Veterans Senior Vice Commander

1:00 Game vs Delta State

The baseball team has presented funds to local veterans’ organizations and in the past have helped the Bradley County Honor Guard and the Southeast Tennessee Veterans Home Council. This year, the team will donate money to the Disabled Veterans of America Chapter 25 located in Cleveland.

“The DAV has done a tremendous job in our community with veterans in providing wheelchair ramps and construction projects and things like that,” said coach Brew.

The coach stressed that he is appreciative of seeing all the money donated through the game going to an organization that will use it for local service members and servicewomen.

“The thing I love most is even though it's a national organization, 100% of the proceeds that happen here in our event will be used here in our community,” Brew added. “It will be a full day of fun, entertainment, and baseball for the veterans, their families, the kids, and fans.”

There will be free bags with gifts for all veterans. Cleveland Tent will provide a kid’s zone with inflatables. Zaxby’s will have a tent providing free food for veterans, and food for purchase for others. Chick-Fil-A will be on hand with free brownie samples. Other vendors set up in park area will include recruiters from different branches of service.

A Silent Auction with lots of Major League Baseball memorabilia is always a highlight. Lee baseball apparel and sports camps will be available. The Chattanooga Lookouts VIP package, and many other items will be up for bid.
Latest Headlines
TSWA Names 12 From Area To 2024 Boys All-State Basketball Teams
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/18/2024
The Elite 18: Bear Trace Wins As We Advance To The Area’s Best Hole No. 4
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Lee Baseball To Host Military Appreciation Day
Lee Baseball To Host Military Appreciation Day
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2024
UTC Softball Wins 10-2 At Lipscomb
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Mocs Finish Ninth At 77th Western Intercollegiate
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Cleveland State Baseball Wins 10-9 Over Carson Newman JV
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/18/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, CHARLES MILLARD 315 E BENNETT ST WESTPORT, 47283 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Lee Baseball To Host Military Appreciation Day
Lee Baseball To Host Military Appreciation Day
  • 4/17/2024

Lee University baseball coach Mark Brew, his staff and players have once again joined with local businesses and the Cleveland community to host the annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday ... more

Red Bank Continuing Mission To Care For Neglected Cemeteries
  • 4/17/2024

Red Bank is continuing the mission to care for once forgotten and neglected cemeteries in the city. A cemetery citizens’ advisory board was formed last year to rehabilitate the small Red Bank ... more

Breaking News
County Residents To Vote On On-Premises Liquor By The Drink
  • 4/17/2024
Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Stolen Vehicle Is Discovered By ALPR
  • 4/17/2024
Sheriff's Detective Injured When Dragged By Suspect's Car Wednesday Morning
Sheriff's Detective Injured When Dragged By Suspect's Car Wednesday Morning
  • 4/17/2024
Man, 27, Shot And Killed On Windsor Street
  • 4/17/2024
Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain
Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain
  • 4/17/2024
Opinion
STVRs Aren't The Biggest Problems In Communities
  • 4/17/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
A Disgrace
  • 4/17/2024
There Should Be No Threats Against VW Workers
  • 4/17/2024
Ready To Restore The Field In Red Bank
  • 4/17/2024
Sports
The Elite 18: Bear Trace Wins As We Advance To The Area’s Best Hole No. 4
The Elite 18: Bear Trace Wins As We Advance To The Area’s Best Hole No. 4
  • 4/17/2024
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
  • 4/17/2024
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
  • 4/16/2024
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • 4/17/2024
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
  • 4/16/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
  • 4/16/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Where To Next?
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Where To Next?
  • 4/17/2024
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
  • 4/17/2024
Tickets On Sale For 2024 Scopes Trial Play Destiny In Dayton
  • 4/17/2024
“May The Fourth Be With You” Event Returns To Collegedale
“May The Fourth Be With You” Event Returns To Collegedale
  • 4/17/2024
Entertainment
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Continues To Grow, Adding More Features
  • 4/16/2024
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
  • 4/16/2024
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
  • 4/15/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jed Mescon
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
STVRs Aren't The Biggest Problems In Communities
  • 4/17/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
A Disgrace
  • 4/17/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Rhea County Commission Pays Tribute To Rescue Squad
Rhea County Commission Pays Tribute To Rescue Squad
  • 4/17/2024
Tennessee March State Revenues Are $55.1 Million More Than Budget Estimate
  • 4/16/2024
Fugitive Located And Booked On Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/17/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 March Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 March Market Report
  • 4/17/2024
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
  • 4/15/2024
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
Notre Dame High School Welcomes New Head Of School And Academic Dean
Notre Dame High School Welcomes New Head Of School And Academic Dean
  • 4/17/2024
CSCC Spotlight Highlights Dr. Andy White – A Journey Of Service And Education
CSCC Spotlight Highlights Dr. Andy White – A Journey Of Service And Education
  • 4/17/2024
SoLit And UTC Announce Winners Of Young Southern Student Writers Contest
  • 4/17/2024
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
  • 4/16/2024
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
  • 4/15/2024
Hixson Lions Club Eyeglasses Donation Boxes Locations In Hixson Announced
  • 4/15/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors And Partners Hosting Earth Week Events April 20-27
  • 4/16/2024
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
  • 4/15/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Are Your "Grapes" Moments In History?
Bob Tamasy: What Are Your "Grapes" Moments In History?
  • 4/18/2024
United Methodist Conference Draws Hundreds To Chattanooga This Week
  • 4/15/2024
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
Obituaries
Irma Lee Smith
Irma Lee Smith
  • 4/17/2024
James Buckner Lusk
James Buckner Lusk
  • 4/17/2024
Anne Elizabeth Crimmins Awad
Anne Elizabeth Crimmins Awad
  • 4/17/2024