All state legislative delegation members have election opponents.

Ryan Scofield, Democrat, filed just before the deadline to run against incumbent Republican Greg Vital in House District 29.

The qualifying deadline was Thursday at noon. The primary election is in August and the general election in November.

Former Red Bank Commissioner Ed LeCompte is running against District 10 Senator Todd Gardenhire in the Republican primary. Missy Crutchfield, who recently lost a school board race, is running as a Democrat.

In House District 26, Democrat Alison Gorman is trying to unseat Republican Greg Martin.

Patsy Hazlewood, the delegation leader from District 27, is opposed in the GOP primary by Michele Reneau. Kathy Lennon, a former school board member, is running as a Democrat.

City Council member Demetrus Coonrod is seeking the District 28 seat held by Yusuf Hakeem. She defeated him once before for City Council. Thomas A. Brooks III is running as an Independent.

Democrat Heather McClendon qualified to run against Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes.