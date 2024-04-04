Latest Headlines

All State Legislative Delegation Members Have Election Opponents

  • Thursday, April 4, 2024

All state legislative delegation members have election opponents.

Ryan Scofield, Democrat, filed just before the deadline to run against incumbent Republican Greg Vital in House District 29.

The qualifying deadline was Thursday at noon. The primary election is in August and the general election in November.

Former Red Bank Commissioner Ed LeCompte is running against District 10 Senator Todd Gardenhire in the Republican primary. Missy Crutchfield, who recently lost a school board race, is running as a Democrat.

In House District 26, Democrat Alison Gorman is trying to unseat Republican Greg Martin.

Patsy Hazlewood, the delegation leader from District 27, is opposed in the GOP primary by Michele Reneau. Kathy Lennon, a former school board member, is running as a Democrat.

City Council member Demetrus Coonrod is seeking the District 28 seat held by Yusuf Hakeem. She defeated him once before for City Council. Thomas A. Brooks III is running as an Independent.

Democrat Heather McClendon qualified to run against Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes.

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2024
Soddy Daisy Sweeps Tennis Match With Ooltewah
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/5/2024
East Hamilton Tennis Runs Streak To 27 With Sweep Of Hixson
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/5/2024
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, April 4th
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/5/2024
McCallie Tennis Clips St. Xavier, 7-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/4/2024
Mocs Golf Set To Host Chattanooga Classic At Council Fire
  • Sports
  • 4/4/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK 2407 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for ... more

Red Bank Seeking To Hire Chief Financial Officer
  • 4/4/2024

The city of Red Bank is in the process of filling vacant positions in the city including for the chief financial officer and board openings. Applications will be taken for the CFO from April ... more

$1 Million "Tennessee Cash" Jackpot Winner In Ooltewah Wednesday Night
  • 4/4/2024

A Tennessee Cash player in Ooltewah won the game’s jackpot of $1 million in Wednesday night's Tennessee Lottery drawing. The million-dollar Tennessee Cash winning ticket was sold at Publix, ... more

Cut Underground Fiber Lines Blacks Out Dayton, Much Of Southern Rhea From Internet
  • 4/4/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/4/2024
Rhea County Woman Charged In 2022 Drug-Related Death
  • 4/3/2024
Zach Wamp Terms UAW "A Wild, Operative, Democratic Organization" In Wide-Ranging Talk
  • 4/3/2024
Some Commissioners Say Officials Should Not Have Held VW Press Conference
  • 4/3/2024
Special Interest Over Our Kids In Red Bank
  • 4/4/2024
Jerry Summers: Ashamed
  • 4/4/2024
Senate Republican Caucus Weekly Wrap April 4
  • 4/4/2024
Labor Unions And Communism
  • 4/4/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin Legislative Update April 4
  • 4/4/2024
Valdosta State's Deandra Schirmer Is New Coach Of UTC Women's Basketball
  • 4/4/2024
The Masters Temporarily Unifies Professional Golf’s Dysfunction For A Week
  • 4/4/2024
Mocs Golf Set To Host Chattanooga Classic At Council Fire
  • 4/4/2024
Chattanooga Softball Extends Win Streak To Nine
  • 4/3/2024
UTC Track and Field At Lee For Fast Break Invitational
  • 4/4/2024
We Make Festival Will Be May 4
  • 4/4/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 4/4/2024
Jerry Summers: Quick Pick Vs. Selected Numbers
  • 4/4/2024
Women Of Distinction Of Greater Chattanooga Seeks Nominations By May 15
  • 4/4/2024
The Unity Group Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 4
  • 4/3/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/4/2024
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 21
  • 4/4/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Steel Band Concert Features Upperclassmen Solos
  • 4/3/2024
Becky Buller Band Headlines 2nd Annual Benefit Concert For SCCF
  • 4/3/2024
Fifth Annual Summer Nights Concerts Begin June 7
  • 4/2/2024
Special Interest Over Our Kids In Red Bank
  • 4/4/2024
Jerry Summers: Ashamed
  • 4/4/2024
Senate Republican Caucus Weekly Wrap April 4
  • 4/4/2024
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Red Bank Police Department Promotes “Hands-Free Tennessee” During Distracted Driving Awareness Month
  • 4/4/2024
'Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day' Event Returns To Walker County April 20
  • 4/4/2024
Officers Find A Runaway Child - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Mike Purcell
  • 4/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 28-April 3
  • 4/4/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/4/2024
UTC AI Initiative Hosts 1st-Ever Panel Discussion On Artificial Intelligence
  • 4/4/2024
Whitwell High Senior Morgan Glaser Receives DAR Good Citizens Award
  • 4/4/2024
Exhibit Opening At SAU For Senior Fine Art Student April 18-26
  • 4/4/2024
Erlanger And Tennessee Donor Services To Host Donor Remembrance Ceremony
  • 4/4/2024
County Health Department Releases 2024 A Picture Of Our Health
  • 4/3/2024
Bridging The Gap Offers Free Healthcare To Chattanooga Residents
  • 4/3/2024
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Southeast Conservation Corps Selects New Leadership
  • 4/4/2024
WaterWays Celebrates 20th Anniversary Helping Communities Take Care Of Their Water
  • 4/3/2024
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Announces Cleanup Challenge And Recycling Event
  • 4/1/2024
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Command That's Both Old And New
  • 4/4/2024
PHOTOS: White Oak Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/31/2024
Middle Valley Church Of God Service, Sermon Titled 'I Thought He Was Gone'
  • 4/4/2024
Herbert “Herb” Rice
  • 4/4/2024
Maurice Alvin Thedford, Jr.
  • 4/4/2024
Benjamin Reuben Kneisley
  • 4/4/2024