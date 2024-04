The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will be closed for scheduled cable replacement on Monday and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on April 25.

“We replace our 5,100 foot cables, which have 71 tons of strength, about every three years to maintain a safe operation of America’s Most Amazing Mile,” said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA’s chief executive officer.

“When we are finished in the several weeks we will be in the best operating condition possible to welcome our summer visitors.”