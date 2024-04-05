Arrest Made In Vine Street Murder

Chattanooga Police have arrested 32-year-old Andre Johnson in connection with the murder of Cedric Dickens that occurred on March 26 in the 2500 block of Vine Street.





During the course of the homicide investigation, it was found that a witness saw the murder happen and provided information to CPD's homicide detectives. The witness also picked Johnson out of a photo lineup.





The suspect and victim were inside the residence when Johnson initially shot at a person in the front yard of the residence.When that happened, Dickens yelled "Hey!". Johnson then turned around and shot Dickens, police said.





He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said Johnson left his phone at the residence.





CPD's Homicide Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Johnson charging him with first-degree murder, attempted criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.





CPD's Fugitive Unit immediately began working to locate Johnson, who police said has been convicted of multiple felonies.





On Thursday, CPD's Fugitive Unit, in conjunction with the United States Marshal Service, developed information that Johnson was located in the 300 block of McBrien Road. The Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force located Johnson inside an apartment in the 300 block of McBrien Road. He was arrested without incident.





Johnson was transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.