Heather McClendon Launches Campaign For House District 30 Seat

  Saturday, June 22, 2024
Heather McClendon officially launched her campaign for Tennessee House District 30, addressing a large audience at Champy’s in East Ridge.

Her campaign said, "Ms. McClendon, leveraging her background as a school psychologist, a dedicated mother, and a cancer survivor, declared her candidacy with a pledge to champion substantial reforms for District 30 and all of Tennessee.

"Emphasizing her commitment to addressing the critical issues most impacting Tennesseans, Heather outlined her campaign’s core priorities: enhancing public education, improving healthcare accessibility, and fostering safer neighborhoods.

"Heather McClendon’s campaign welcomes all of District 30 to join them in this journey to help change the future of Tennessee."

"We need to elect leaders who will work for the people, not for corporations," Ms.

McClendon said. "Together, we can tackle the challenges affecting everyday Tennesseans and build a stronger future for our communities."

