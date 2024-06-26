Latest Headlines

Spencer Daniels Appointed As New Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy

  • Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Spencer Daniels
Spencer Daniels

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has officially announced the appointment of Spencer Daniels to the position of chief deputy. Chief Daniels, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, will serve as the second in command of the agency. He has served in numerous leadership positions throughout our agency since joining the HCSO in 2003 from the Signal Mountain Police Department.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Deputy, Chief Daniels served as the captain of Uniform Services and Special Operations. In this role, he oversaw all front-line law enforcement services, as well as Training & Professional Development, Motor Fleet, Records, Tactical Operations, Uniform Special Operations, the School Resource Deputy Unit, and Judicial Security Operations.

Chief Daniels has also served as a patrol lieutenant and lieutenant over Training & Professional Development, where he reorganized the unit and implemented more hands-on, scenario-based training. Chief Daniels also instituted the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) as an alternative method to end pursuits and initiated a strong focus on employee wellness and physical fitness. He is a certified instructor in several disciplines specializing in emergency vehicle operations, use of force techniques and applications, and firearms training.

The chief has also served as a patrol sergeant, patrol deputy, Field Training Program Coordinator, Dignitary Protection Team member, and Honor Guard Coordinator. During his time as Honor Guard Coordinator, he re-organized the unit in 2008 to deliver a higher level of respect to deceased members of the agency and to represent the Office of Sheriff at official events.

As a member of the Tennessee Public Safety Network’s Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD) Team, he has used his training to assist public safety personnel statewide affected by critical incidents. One of his proudest achievements is serving on the HCSO SWAT Team for seventeen years, including four years as the team’s commander.

Sheriff Garrett said, “Throughout his law enforcement career, Chief Daniels has excelled in various leadership roles, particularly as Captain of Uniformed Services, leading our largest portion of law enforcement operations. He has been and will remain crucial in implementing my vision and advancing our agency's brand, recruitment, and retention efforts. As Undersheriff and Chief Deputy, he will be directly responsible for all daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office and the delivery of law enforcement and corrections services to the citizens of Hamilton County."

Chief Daniels, a native of Harrison, is a Central High School graduate and earned his bachelor's degree from Bethel University. He is currently pursuing a master's degree in public safety management. He is an alumnus of the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy at the University of Tennessee and the FBI National Academy, Session 289. Chief Daniels is also a Brock Fellow and graduate of the 10 Project Leadership Program. Before starting his law enforcement career, he served in the U.S. Air Force.

Chief Daniels' mother and most of his family are natives of the greater Chattanooga area, while his father immigrated to the United States from Pakistan in 1969. He is married to his wife, Sarah, and they currently reside in the Birchwood community of Hamilton County.

Latest Headlines
County Commission Takes 1st Step For $260 Million Bond Issue, With Much Of It For School Projects
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2024
County Commission Sets No Percentage Increase For County Schools, But Gives One-Time $5 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update
  • Sports
  • 6/26/2024
Records Continue To Be Set On Rocky Top With No. 3 Learfield Directors' Cup Finish
  • Sports
  • 6/26/2024
John Miller, Brian Gay Retiring At The County Ambulance Service
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2024
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2024
Breaking News
PHOTOS: National Champion Vols Get Big Welcome Back In Knoxville
  • 6/26/2024

more

Spencer Daniels Appointed As New Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy
Spencer Daniels Appointed As New Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy
  • 6/26/2024

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has officially announced the appointment of Spencer Daniels to the position of chief deputy. Chief Daniels, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, will serve ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BROWN, ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Water In Good Shape; Reduced-Scale Old Towne Sidewalk Project Moves Forward
  • 6/25/2024
Charges Dismissed Against Man Brought Back From Michigan To Face 21-Year-Old Rape Charge
  • 6/25/2024
Disgruntled Air Pollution Bureau Employee Pulled Trigger On Multiple Employees, But It Did Not Fire
  • 6/25/2024
New Home2 Suites Almost Completes Development Of Camp Jordan Parkway
New Home2 Suites Almost Completes Development Of Camp Jordan Parkway
  • 6/25/2024
Hamilton County Awarded Funding For Cost-Benefit Study On Bridge Connecting North Hamilton County
  • 6/25/2024
Opinion
Don't Take Away Women's Rights - And Response
Don't Take Away Women's Rights - And Response
  • 6/24/2024
Fuming Over Parking - And Response
  • 6/24/2024
The Urgent Need For Education Policy Discussions
  • 6/26/2024
Essential Questions
  • 6/25/2024
Quality Education Is Important To Patsy Hazlewood
  • 6/24/2024
Sports
Lookouts Lose 17-4 to Trash Pandas
  • 6/26/2024
Records Continue To Be Set On Rocky Top With No. 3 Learfield Directors' Cup Finish
  • 6/26/2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update
  • 6/26/2024
Vols Are National Champs; Hang On To Beat Aggies, 6-5
  • 6/24/2024
Dan Fleser: No One Deserved To Hold The Trophy More Than Dylan Dreiling
Dan Fleser: No One Deserved To Hold The Trophy More Than Dylan Dreiling
  • 6/25/2024
Happenings
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Happy Ending
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Happy Ending
  • 6/26/2024
McLemore Resort Hosts Carnival Americana July 6
  • 6/25/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Wiley Avenue War
  • 6/25/2024
Local Writer To Release The Inner Wall July 15
Local Writer To Release The Inner Wall July 15
  • 6/25/2024
Songbirds Debuts Impressions Exhibition At Downtown Library
Songbirds Debuts Impressions Exhibition At Downtown Library
  • 6/24/2024
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features On The Border: A Tribute To The Eagles
  • 6/25/2024
Fil Manley At Bonaroo
Fil Manley At Bonaroo
  • 6/25/2024
Songwriters Group Sues Southside Social, 12 Other Venues
  • 6/25/2024
2024 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
  • 6/26/2024
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
  • 6/20/2024
Opinion
Don't Take Away Women's Rights - And Response
Don't Take Away Women's Rights - And Response
  • 6/24/2024
Fuming Over Parking - And Response
  • 6/24/2024
Essential Questions
  • 6/25/2024
Dining
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Held
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Held
  • 6/18/2024
Business/Government
HSCO Announces Graduation Of 2 New D.A.R.E. Instructors
HSCO Announces Graduation Of 2 New D.A.R.E. Instructors
  • 6/25/2024
Dalton Police Officer Honored For Traffic Efforts, New Officers Introduced
Dalton Police Officer Honored For Traffic Efforts, New Officers Introduced
  • 6/25/2024
Officers Apprehend Fugitive At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/26/2024
Real Estate
Habitat To Open Application Process For Future Homeowners
  • 6/25/2024
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
  • 6/20/2024
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
  • 6/20/2024
Student Scene
K9 Officer Flex Joins Cleveland State Campus
K9 Officer Flex Joins Cleveland State Campus
  • 6/26/2024
UTC’s Mina Sartipi, Brett Fuchs Honored As 2024 UT System President’s Award Recipients
UTC’s Mina Sartipi, Brett Fuchs Honored As 2024 UT System President’s Award Recipients
  • 6/26/2024
Tennessee Arts Academy Foundation Names Bright School As Its Arts Rich Elementary School Of Year
  • 6/25/2024
Living Well
Regency Park Patient Rehabs A Step At A Time
Regency Park Patient Rehabs A Step At A Time
  • 6/24/2024
NAMI Promotes Mental Health For All With Walk Sept. 22
NAMI Promotes Mental Health For All With Walk Sept. 22
  • 6/25/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Auditions End Friday, Tickets On Sale Now
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Auditions End Friday, Tickets On Sale Now
  • 6/24/2024
Memories
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Outdoors
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
TWRA And Anakeesta Work Together To Reduce Human-Bear Conflict
  • 6/24/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Faith Co-Op Announces Posture Of Our Politics Conference
Faith Co-Op Announces Posture Of Our Politics Conference
  • 6/25/2024
Bob Tamasy: What If God’s Greatest Blessings Can’t Be Touched Or Held?
Bob Tamasy: What If God’s Greatest Blessings Can’t Be Touched Or Held?
  • 6/24/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist To Celebrate Ordination Of Ministers Overton And Ross
  • 6/25/2024
Obituaries
James H. Purcell
James H. Purcell
  • 6/26/2024
LaRhonda Jacks Davenport
LaRhonda Jacks Davenport
  • 6/25/2024
Paul Douglas Carmichael III
Paul Douglas Carmichael III
  • 6/25/2024