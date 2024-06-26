Spencer Daniels Appointed As New Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has officially announced the appointment of Spencer Daniels to the position of chief deputy. Chief Daniels, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, will serve as the second in command of the agency. He has served in numerous leadership positions throughout our agency since joining the HCSO in 2003 from the Signal Mountain Police Department.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Deputy, Chief Daniels served as the captain of Uniform Services and Special Operations. In this role, he oversaw all front-line law enforcement services, as well as Training & Professional Development, Motor Fleet, Records, Tactical Operations, Uniform Special Operations, the School Resource Deputy Unit, and Judicial Security Operations.

Chief Daniels has also served as a patrol lieutenant and lieutenant over Training & Professional Development, where he reorganized the unit and implemented more hands-on, scenario-based training. Chief Daniels also instituted the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) as an alternative method to end pursuits and initiated a strong focus on employee wellness and physical fitness. He is a certified instructor in several disciplines specializing in emergency vehicle operations, use of force techniques and applications, and firearms training.

The chief has also served as a patrol sergeant, patrol deputy, Field Training Program Coordinator, Dignitary Protection Team member, and Honor Guard Coordinator. During his time as Honor Guard Coordinator, he re-organized the unit in 2008 to deliver a higher level of respect to deceased members of the agency and to represent the Office of Sheriff at official events.

As a member of the Tennessee Public Safety Network’s Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD) Team, he has used his training to assist public safety personnel statewide affected by critical incidents. One of his proudest achievements is serving on the HCSO SWAT Team for seventeen years, including four years as the team’s commander.

Sheriff Garrett said, “Throughout his law enforcement career, Chief Daniels has excelled in various leadership roles, particularly as Captain of Uniformed Services, leading our largest portion of law enforcement operations. He has been and will remain crucial in implementing my vision and advancing our agency's brand, recruitment, and retention efforts. As Undersheriff and Chief Deputy, he will be directly responsible for all daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office and the delivery of law enforcement and corrections services to the citizens of Hamilton County."



Chief Daniels, a native of Harrison, is a Central High School graduate and earned his bachelor's degree from Bethel University. He is currently pursuing a master's degree in public safety management. He is an alumnus of the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy at the University of Tennessee and the FBI National Academy, Session 289. Chief Daniels is also a Brock Fellow and graduate of the 10 Project Leadership Program. Before starting his law enforcement career, he served in the U.S. Air Force.

Chief Daniels' mother and most of his family are natives of the greater Chattanooga area, while his father immigrated to the United States from Pakistan in 1969. He is married to his wife, Sarah, and they currently reside in the Birchwood community of Hamilton County.