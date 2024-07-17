City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2

City Councilwoman Jenny Hill announced her campaign for re-election to the District 2 seat on Wednesday. Councilwoman Hill was elected to serve with a 61 percent majority in 2021 and has carried the district mandate to "advocate for strong infrastructure, high quality of life and wise use of taxpayer dollars."Councilwoman Hill’s council leadership includes:• Vice Chair of City Council, 2022-2025;• Chair of Education and Innovation Committee 2021-2022;• Chair of Planning and Zoning Committee 2022-2023;• Chattanooga-Hamilton County Planning Commissioner 2022-2023; and• Founding Chair of Affordable Housing Committee 2022-2025.“I am humbled to represent the people of district 2 on our city council and will work hard to earn their vote again,” Councilwoman Hill said.“In the last three years we have secured $152m in economic investment in District 2; completed critical storm sewer overflow fixes in Lupton City, North Chattanooga, Riverview and Fairhills; and built strong police partnerships in our neighborhoods, resulting in a reduction in crime. We’ve also finally cleaned up the Lupton Mill site and this Saturday it will reopen to the public as a passive park.”The election is Tuesday, March 4, 2025.“Looking to 2025, I recognize that while our quality of life in District 2 has gone up in the last few years, so have costs. Young people and people on fixed incomes are concerned about being able to afford to live in the district long-term. I’ve invested significant effort in practical policy changes to increase the affordability of housing in our community, and people can expect me to continue to lead that conversation,.” she said.District 2 includes North Chattanooga, Heritage Landing, Riverview, Stuart Heights, River Hills, Rivermont, The Enclave, Manchester Park, Fairfax Heights, Lupton City, Bagwell City, Forest Highlands, Highwood and Brynwood. In addition, redistricting added the following neighborhoods to the district: Hill City, One North Shore, Cherokee Boulevard, The Pinnacle and Dale Acres.Her campaign said, "Councilwoman Hill created the District 2 Neighborhood Network to bring together residents district wide to learn about civic issues and community projects that affect the district and city. The quarterly events often draw standing-room-only crowds. There are always brownies."“Our district is home to folks with diverse opinions and we want to get things accomplished,” Councilwoman Hill said. “Neighborhood Network gatherings have a foundation of respectful civil discourse, so we can find shared values on which to focus our efforts. Through these democratic conversations, we’ve set a new standard for public input in city projects like the Frazier Avenue traffic pattern and addressing resident noise and traffic concerns. I’m excited to pave the way for a brighter future.”