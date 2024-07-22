Operations At Chattanooga Airport Untouched By Global Software Glitch, But 29% Of Flights Were Cancelled

Friday’s global software glitch did not touch the airport’s own operations, said Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority President and CEO April Cameron, but 29 percent of CHA flights were cancelled that day by the carriers themselves, plus delays throughout the weekend.

“The airlines are continuing to try to reposition crews and aircraft,” Ms. Cameron said.

She told the Board of Commissioners Monday that airport staff are doing their best to help accommodate affected passengers, and that in-house IT specialists say the airport is well-positioned to rebound quickly from future glitches or to repel them completely.

“We were not impacted in any way,” Ms. Cameron said.

The airport authority will host its second annual airline summit Sept. 4-6 to market itself to air carriers – those already in Chattanooga and those it wishes to attract.

Ms. Cameron reported 90 percent load factor average in June across Chattanooga’s four carriers, with Delta Air Lines at 94 percent.

“We’re filling our seats,” she said, “which is exactly what is going to get the attention of the airlines.”

She said monthly enplanements in 2024 continue to surpass the all-time highs of 2019.

The Board of Commissioners voted Monday to approve a $96,200-contract with Reagan Outdoor Advertising as the airport begins a push to publicize which airlines fly out of Chattanooga, and where they go.

“This is the first blush of many exciting things,” said Commissioner Chip Baker.

The yearlong contract estimates 2 million impressions every four weeks on five digital screens across the region. The route-specific messaging targets locals and tourists and will be live Aug. 1.

The board also voted to approve funds for several airfield construction projects.

“We have a lot going on on the airfield,” Ms. Cameron said.

The board approved $9.6 million for Wilson Construction Group to build two new 20,000-square-foot hangars, with office space in between, for general aviation.

“Everything’s full,” said Jack McAfee, airport vice president of operations. Ninety-five percent of the total is state-funded and 5 percent is CMAA-funded, he said.

The commission voted to extend an architectural and engineering services contract with Allen & Hoshall another five years, expiring July 22, 2029. It voted to approve $578,000 for Allen & Hoshall for professional services for the hangar project, which includes shop drawings, municipal permits, and other things. The professional services contract is funded 95 percent by the state and 5 percent by CMAA.

The commission voted to approve $81,000 to renovate and modernize the terminal’s first restaurant. The update will put the 10-year-old space on equal footing with the new restaurant that opened this spring as part of the terminal expansion project. The restaurant renovation is 100 percent funded by CMAA.

The commission voted to approve $60,000 to replace 20 of the airport’s 150 security cameras. The new cameras can record 360 degrees or 180 degrees, with zooming capabilities.