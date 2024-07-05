Woman Shot By Husband After Spat Over Fireworks

Police said a woman was shot by her husband after an argument over fireworks just after midnight Friday.

At 12:04 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3300 block of Hillwood Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported her to a local hospital.





CPD's Special Victims Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





Police said, "The preliminary investigation shows the victim and her husband were in an argument over fireworks when he shot her."





The Special Victims Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Kenneth Craig charging him with attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested and transported to Hamilton County Jail.