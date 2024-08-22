Construction Worker Killed In Trench Collapse In Cleveland

A construction worker was killed Thursday afternoon in a trench collapse in Cleveland.

First responders with the Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland Fire Department responded to the intersection of Corporate Drive SW and Industrial Drive SW at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, in Cleveland on reports of a construction worker buried in a trench.

Emergency services with the Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire, along with Bradley County Fire Department and Bradley County EMS, immediately began rescue efforts on the person trapped.

At some point during the rescue attempt, it was determined that the male victim was deceased and the rescue efforts turned into a recovery effort.

Cleveland City, Bradley County and Chattanooga City Fire departments were working to recover the body of the individual that is trapped.