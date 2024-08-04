Rhea County Rural Fair Begins Tuesday

The award-winning Rhea County Rural Fair will begin with opening ceremonies on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Harold Robbins Lane just off Eagle Lane by the Rhea County Health Department.



The fair will kick off with an opening ceremony at the flagpole. The Fox Brothers Carnival will be running from Tuesday through Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The Rhea County Fire Authority Board will be operating the concession stand this year with all the proceeds going toward its various projects.

The Fire Authority raises funds for equipment for fire and rescue.

In an update to the Rhea County Commission, Fair President Don Massengale informed the commission that during the Tennessee Association of Fairs winter meeting in Murfreesboro, the Rhea County Fair again took home a large amount of hardware from the awards ceremony.

In the AA division, Rhea County retained its second runner up position. The fair brought home the following awards: 2nd Runner-Up Division AA Fair in the state of Tennessee; Tennessee Department of Agriculture Award of Merit; 1st Place Hand Pieced, Machine Quilted Quilt made by Freida Shipley; 1st Place Division AA Scrapbook cover painted by Erik Woody; 2nd Place Fair Theme Display; 2nd Place Tabletop Display; 2nd Place Creative Fair Idea – Agricultural; and 3rd Place Fair T-Shirt - Screen Print.

Mr. Massengale said when Ms. Shipley was told that her quilt won the First Place Blue Ribbon, she called her daughter to come over and get her sewing stuff out and start on this year’s quilt.

This year the T-shirt is the G.O.A.T., the Greatest of all Times - The Rhea County Fair. Also new this year will be a mechanical bull ride at the fair.

For more information, visit the Rhea County Fair Facebook page.

Admission to the fair is $10 per person and children 10 and under are free. The Fox Brothers Carnival fee is separate from this. Armbands for the carnival are $18 per person.



