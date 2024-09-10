Chattanooga Man Sentenced To 60 Months In Prison For Defrauding Elderly Widow With Dementia Of $1.2 Million

Karl Hampton, 65, of Chattanooga, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay over $1.2 million in restitution for executing a scheme to defraud an elderly widow who had dementia, announced Henry C. Leventis, United States attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.Hampton and his wife, Deborah, both formerly of Franklin, Tn., were indicted in June 2021 on multiple counts of conspiracy and money laundering and Hampton was also charged with eight counts of wire fraud.After a week-long jury trial in April 2023, Hampton was convicted on all counts.At trial, the evidence showed that Hampton met the 86-year-old widow while he was working as an exterminator for a pest control company based in Nashville. Between January 2018 and February 2020, Hampton tricked the woman into believing that he would care for her personally and financially. Hampton held himself out to the woman and others as her “personal representative,” her “son” or “godson,” and pretended that he was acting on her behalf. In April 2019, Hampton convinced her to sign over her Power of Attorney and to name him in her Revocable Living Trust and in her will. He then methodically drained the woman’s bank accounts, took out a $500,000 line of credit in her name, and amassed huge charges on her credit cards for his own personal expenses.Some of the funds Hampton stole came from two investment accounts that belonged to the estate of the woman’s deceased sister. Those funds were supposed to be split between the woman and another individual. Instead, Hampton transferred the funds to himself.In total, Hampton took more than $1.2 million from the woman’s accounts in the form of checks, cashier’s checks, and bank transfers, cash withdrawals, and using the woman’s credit card for his own benefit. Hampton frequently purchased luxury items, including a car and a luxury SUV, and a 4.3-karat diamond ring that cost more than $21,000. Hampton often spent over $1,000 per day in cash buying lottery tickets.Ms. Hampton pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering on Feb. 13, 2023. She was sentenced to time served, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $21,000.This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Field Office, Nashville Resident Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Booth prosecuted the case.