2 Teenagers Arrested For Sept. 11 Homicide On Lillian Lane

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested two juveniles in relation to a homicide that occurred on Sept. 11, in the 1400 Block of Lillian Lane.





Chattanooga Police responded on Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male with life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.



CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the homicide investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking in the area when he was shot.





During the investigation, members of the Homicide Unit were able to use multiple pieces of evidence to identify two juveniles as the suspects.





