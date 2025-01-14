2 Dead In Rhea County In Apparent Murder Suicide

The Rhea County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Tuesday, at 231 Lauren Lane for a welfare on a possible suicidal individual. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a scene involving two gunshot victims.

The initial call was placed at approximately 11:48 a.m., and deputies were promptly dispatched to the residence. Upon entering the premises, they found a deceased woman with an apparent gunshot wound, along with a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical services were immediately summoned to the scene, and the male victim was transported to meet air medical for urgent medical care, but he died upon arrival to the helipad.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, there is no immediate threat to the community.