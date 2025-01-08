Latest Headlines

2 Women, 3 Children Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.

  • Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Two women and three children perished in the trailer fire on Tree Top Lane in the city of Cohutta, Ga., on Wednesday.

They were identified as Brenda Sandifer, 73; Brittany Sandifer, 26, Joshua Sandifer, 5, Jacob Sandifer, 4, and Ledgen Sandifer, 2. The father, Jake Standifer, was at work when the fire broke out.

The call was received at 3:30 a.m. and a total of nine fire trucks and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation, with authorities actively working to determine its cause and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“On behalf of the Whitfield County Fire Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family who has experienced this unimaginable loss,” said Whitfield County Fire Chief Paul Patterson. “We are fully committed to supporting the investigation into the cause of this fire.” 

Further updates on this incident will be provided as it becomes available. This is a joint investigation between Whitfield County Fire Department, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall.

Latest Headlines
Dalton State's Alsafeer Named Select Sport America NAIA Coach Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
UTC's Sam Phillips Lands At Iowa
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Cleveland State Basketball Loses Two At Roane State
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Aquarium Closing Friday; To Reopen At Noon Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2025
County Schools Closed Friday; UTC Off Friday And Saturday; Other Closings
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2025
Kronos Capital Will Not Build Tall Building At 212 Market, But Use 200 Market Street Space
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2025
Breaking News
Aquarium Closing Friday; To Reopen At Noon Saturday
  • 1/9/2025

The Tennessee Aquarium will be closed Friday due to anticipated winter weather. The Aquarium will reopen at noon EST on Saturday. The weather closure will impact the weekend’s planned Animal ... more

County Schools Closed Friday; UTC Off Friday And Saturday; Other Closings
  • 1/9/2025

Due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day, Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Friday. There will be no SACC child care. All athletic and extracurricular events for ... more

Kerosene Heater Mishap Causes Fire In Alton Park Home
  • 1/9/2025

A mishap with a kerosene heater started a fire at an Alton Park home Thursday morning. Green Shift companies were dispatched at 11:32 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of W. 45th Street ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/9/2025
2 Women, 3 Children Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.
2 Women, 3 Children Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.
  • 1/8/2025
Appeals Court Dismisses Appeal By City Fire And Police Pension Board In Lt. Joel Case
  • 1/8/2025
County Plans $32 Million Investment To Modernize 27 School Facilities
  • 1/8/2025
County Coming To The Aid Of Humane Society After "Critical Administrative Error"
  • 1/8/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
January 6th
  • 1/9/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem - And Response
  • 1/7/2025
Sports
2025 Tennessee Baseball Preseason All-Americans
  • 1/9/2025
Randy Smith: Mike Keith - A Dream Fulfilled
Randy Smith: Mike Keith - A Dream Fulfilled
  • 1/9/2025
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
  • 1/8/2025
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
  • 1/8/2025
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
  • 1/7/2025
Happenings
Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone
Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone
  • 1/8/2025
The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Celebrates Chattanooga’s 51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale
The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Celebrates Chattanooga’s 51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale
  • 1/8/2025
Jerry Summers: 1941 To 1959 To 2024
Jerry Summers: 1941 To 1959 To 2024
  • 1/8/2025
Pop-Up Project Has Winter Coat Drive
  • 1/9/2025
4BAF Emerging Artist Program Applications Close Jan. 18
  • 1/9/2025
Entertainment
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
  • 1/9/2025
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
  • 1/8/2025
Open Mic Night At Songbirds Is Jan. 16
  • 1/9/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
  • 1/8/2025
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
  • 1/5/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
January 6th
  • 1/9/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Reaffirms Long-Standing Precedent On Premises Liability Claims
  • 1/8/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies When Jury Determines If Prior Offense Is A "Crime Of Punishment"
  • 1/8/2025
Ascension Leadership Conference 2025 Returns After Sold-Out Debut
  • 1/7/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
UTC Closing Friday And Saturday
  • 1/9/2025
UTC Research Team Earns Invitation To National Conference
UTC Research Team Earns Invitation To National Conference
  • 1/8/2025
GNTC Foundation Awards Spring 2025 Scholarships
  • 1/8/2025
Living Well
Many Bradley Medical Officials To Close During Storm
  • 1/9/2025
Blood Assurance Says Critical Need For Donors Before Winter Storm
Blood Assurance Says Critical Need For Donors Before Winter Storm
  • 1/8/2025
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 1/7/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Travel
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
  • 1/9/2025
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
  • 1/7/2025
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
Church
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
  • 1/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
  • 1/9/2025
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
  • 1/9/2025
Obituaries
Karen Thurman Davies
Karen Thurman Davies
  • 1/9/2025
Tina Underwood
Tina Underwood
  • 1/9/2025
Marsha “Diane” Patterson Lasley
Marsha “Diane” Patterson Lasley
  • 1/9/2025