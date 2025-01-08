2 Women, 3 Children Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.

Two women and three children perished in the trailer fire on Tree Top Lane in the city of Cohutta, Ga., on Wednesday.

They were identified as Brenda Sandifer, 73; Brittany Sandifer, 26, Joshua Sandifer, 5, Jacob Sandifer, 4, and Ledgen Sandifer, 2. The father, Jake Standifer, was at work when the fire broke out.

The call was received at 3:30 a.m. and a total of nine fire trucks and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation, with authorities actively working to determine its cause and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“On behalf of the Whitfield County Fire Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family who has experienced this unimaginable loss,” said Whitfield County Fire Chief Paul Patterson. “We are fully committed to supporting the investigation into the cause of this fire.”

Further updates on this incident will be provided as it becomes available. This is a joint investigation between Whitfield County Fire Department, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall.