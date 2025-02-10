Girl, 17, In Critical Condition After Shooting On Woodland View Circle

A 21-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police said he shot two girls on Sunday. A 17-year-old girl was in critical condition.

La'Shaun Foster, is also charged with three counts of aggravated assault in the incident in the 5000 block of Woodland View Circle.

Officers located the victims around 1 a.m. The girl who had life-threatening injuries was shot on the left side of her head. Another girl, 16, was shot in the leg.

Police said two witnesses pointed out Foster as the shooter. Police were told that Foster got into a fight earlier in the day with Terius "Smoke" Houston. They said Foster got a gun and began firing toward Houston and others.

Foster admitted to police that Houston was his target.

There were nine spent .40 caliber shell casings found outside the house.