Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/2/2025
Kilen Continues Torrid Start As #1/3 Vols Rout Rice, 13-3
  • Sports
  • 3/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2025
Bradley Central Boys Win Over Cleveland In Region 3-4A Quarterfinals
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/1/2025
Lee Baseball Loses Double At Auburn-Montgomery
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 3/1/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/2/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,MARQUES ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/1/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDRES,RUBEN ... more

Red Flag Warning (High Fire Risk) In Effect Saturday; Possible Severe Storms Tuesday Night
  • 2/28/2025

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Saturday afternoon for high winds and low relative humidities - creating a high danger of fire. The National Weather Service said gusty winds out of ... more

Breaking News
Outdoor Burning Destroys Graysville, Ga., Home, Damages Ringgold Garage
  • 2/28/2025
Attorney Says Lookout Mountain Couple Should Not Have Been Charged In Teen Drinking Case
  • 2/28/2025
I-40 To Reopen To Traffic With Restrictions Between Tennessee And North Carolina For 1st Time Since Hurricane Helene
  • 2/28/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/28/2025
Sheriff Garrett Says Search Continues For Site For Regional Police Shooting Range
  • 2/27/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
Addressing Inequality In Loftis Middle School Dress Code
  • 2/28/2025
Chris Long's Final Argument - And Response (3)
  • 2/28/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 28
  • 2/28/2025
Sports
Vols Come From 9 Down To Beat Bama On Mashack Buzzer Beater
  • 3/1/2025
Kilen Continues Torrid Start As #1/3 Vols Rout Rice, 13-3
  • 3/2/2025
Honoring His Past: Huff’s 29 Points Paces Mocs To Win Over VMI
  • 3/1/2025
#1/3 Vols Open Astros Foundation College Classic With 5-2 Win Over #16/NR Cowboys
  • 3/1/2025
UTC Women Earn No 2 Seed With Win Over Wofford On Senior Day
  • 3/1/2025
Happenings
John Wilson Tells His Newspaper History From Linotype To The Computer Age
  • 3/1/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Federal Jobs, Congressional Novels, And Best Picture Nominees
  • 2/28/2025
Profiles of Valor: Maj. James Capers (USMC)
  • 2/28/2025
Salvation Army Of Chattanooga Hosts Annual Mardi Bra Event To Support Women In Need
  • 3/1/2025
Stacey Alexander: The 15-Minute City Utopia
  • 3/1/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/28/2025
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Bringing Its Legendary Music To Chattanooga One Final Time
  • 2/27/2025
Paul White – A Lifetime Of Radio
  • 2/27/2025
WTCI PBS Hosts "Be My Neighbor Day" As A Free Event For The Chattanooga Community
  • 2/28/2025
Scenic City Chorale 60th Anniversary Performance Is May 18
  • 2/28/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
Addressing Inequality In Loftis Middle School Dress Code
  • 2/28/2025
Dining
Creole Restaurant Planned At Former St. John's Restaurant
  • 2/28/2025
3rd Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Set For March 22
  • 2/27/2025
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
  • 2/26/2025
Business
Family Heirloom Storage Expands To Chattanooga
  • 2/28/2025
Steven W. Sword Named To Court Of Criminal Appeals, Eastern Division
  • 2/28/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Rejects 1st Amendment Challenge To Tennessee's Personalized License Plate Program
  • 2/26/2025
Real Estate
Sotheby’s International Realty Expands In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Finalizes Sale Of 63-Acre Property To Sewanee Mountain Partners, LLC
  • 2/26/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 20-26
  • 2/27/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week 2025
  • 2/25/2025
Largest African American Sorority Brings 1,000s To Chattanooga; Supports Girls’ Leadership Academy
  • 2/25/2025
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
  • 2/25/2025
Living Well
Veteran's Benefits Sign-Up Event In Dunlap Feb. 27
  • 2/25/2025
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
  • 2/25/2025
Dr. Gerald Hannah Publishes New Book On Leadership
  • 3/1/2025
Memories
Preserve Chattanooga Announces 50th Anniversary Events
  • 2/28/2025
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
  • 2/27/2025
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
  • 2/26/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Announces Walleye Research Underway On Watts Bar
  • 2/28/2025
Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
Tennessee State Parks Seek Volunteers For Annual Weed Wrangle March 1
  • 2/27/2025
Travel
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
Church
Voices Of Lee, Shari Rigby and June Scobee Rodgers Featured At SCWN Praise Breakfast March 27
  • 2/27/2025
Bob Tamasy: On Our Spiritual Journey, We Never "Arrive"
  • 2/27/2025
Brethren Men's Vocal Ensemble To Perform March 8 At Covenant Presbyterian
  • 2/26/2025
Obituaries
Larry W. Pierce
  • 3/1/2025
Diane Woody
  • 3/1/2025
Carole Ann Miller
  • 3/1/2025
Government
SEIU Local 205 Endorses Kelvin Scott For City Council District 8
  • 2/27/2025
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Traffic Impact Report Announced
  • 2/26/2025
Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/2/2025