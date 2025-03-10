Anonymous Juror System Approved For Upcoming Trial Of Andre Grier In Capital Murder Case

The defense for a Chattanooga man facing a possible death penalty in a murder case is asking for an "anonymous jury."

Under the process, jurors' names, addresses and other identifiers are not divulged. This case involves gangs and the possible threat of retribution.

Judge Boyd Patterson agreed that the anonymous juror method would be used in this case in which Andre Grier is charged in the 2016 murder of Biancha Horton. Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial in the incident in which he shot her daughter Zoe.

Judge Patterson is to rule later on whether or not to allow cell phone records that the state says tie Grier to locations where Ms. Horton worked, where she lived and where her body was found. The cell tower "dumps" are from a six and a half hour period.

The state is also seeking to bring in evidence from numerous jail phone calls made by Grier. Prosecutor Cameron Williams said he is still paring those down to what the state may seek to introduce.

Courtney High earlier pleaded guilty and got a life prison sentence. The third defendant, Charles Shelton, died at the county jail.

Ms. Horton was shot several times and her body was dumped on the side of the road.

The next court date is April 28.

The trial is set for October.